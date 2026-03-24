Cardiff to lead new push to close 10-year life expectancy gap

Cardiff has been named as one of the first areas to receive funding under Wales’ “Marmot Nation” programme aimed at tackling health inequality.

The initiative, based on the work of Professor Sir Michael Marmot, focuses on improving health by addressing wider social factors such as income, housing, education and employment — rather than treating illness in isolation.

The Welsh Government announced this week that Cardiff Council will act as an early adopter of the approach, receiving support to develop new ways of reducing health inequalities and sharing best practice across Wales.

Wales became the first country in the world to declare itself a “Marmot Nation” in June 2025, following a growing recognition that where people live can have a major impact on how long and how well they live.

In Cardiff, the scale of the challenge is stark. Life expectancy in the city’s most deprived communities can be up to 10 years lower than in more affluent areas, with people also spending significantly longer in poor health.

Cllr Julie Sangani, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Equality, said tackling those disparities was central to the council’s priorities.

“Someone born today in the poorest areas of the city has a life expectancy that is 10 years less than someone living only a few miles away in a more affluent part of our city. They can also expect to spend up to 20 more years living with ill-health or disability.

“I cannot accept this situation and that is why, above all else, our Stronger, Fairer, Greener programme is about tackling this inequality.

“While this work focuses on health, it goes far beyond the services associated with that. It is about good jobs, safe and warm housing, quality education, access to parks, green spaces and libraries, and feeling part of a strong and connected community.”

Other councils including Denbighshire, Merthyr Tydfil and Neath Port Talbot will also receive support over the next two years to develop similar approaches.

National commitment

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said the programme marked a national commitment to closing the gap between communities.

“In Wales, deep-seated health inequalities have led to worse outcomes in terms of the quality of life, long term health conditions, and life expectancy simply because of where someone is born and where they grow up.

“This national approach shows we are committed to tackling inequality and closing the gap so people in neighbouring communities can grow up with the same life chances.”

Future Generations Commissioner Derek Walker said the approach builds on Wales’ existing legislation focused on long-term wellbeing.

“The Marmot approach mirrors the ambition of our Well-being of Future Generations Act by tackling the root causes of poor health — poverty, insecure housing and unequal access to opportunity.”