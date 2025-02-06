Cardiff University academics pass motion of no confidence in Vice Chancellor following cuts announcement

Martin Shipton

Members of the University and College Union at Cardiff University have passed a vote of no confidence in Vice Chancellor Professor Wendy Larner and the University’s Executive Board over plans that involve 400 job cuts and the closure of five Schools including Nursing and Music.

The other Schools affected are Modern Languages, Ancient History and Religion.

Totalling 13% of the university’s academic staff, the initial 400 job losses will be followed by more cuts to administrative and support staff later this year. Reflecting the anger and uncertainty of staff, at the biggest meeting in the branch’s history 353 voted in favour with only three against.

Members of the UCU take the view that the deep cuts announced last week, along with the manner of their announcement, have damaged the university’s standing at home and abroad, and staff are concerned that the handling of the crisis is causing irreversible damage to the university’s reputation at a very precarious time.

‘Unnecessary’

A spokesperson for the Cardiff UCU branch said: “We have repeatedly argued that the cuts are not just cruel, but unnecessary, and hinge upon the university’s overly ambitious plan to achieve a 12% operating surplus year on year. This would make sense if it were a business, or even if it were a university without reserves in excess of £500m (£188m of which are accessible), but it is neither. The UCU insists that a more gradual, less draconian, recovery plan which draws on available cash is still possible.”

The spokesperson added: “The vote came as media leaks from anonymous senior staff members cast further doubt on the competence of the Vice Chancellor and her team, as well as the effectiveness of Cardiff University’s Council as its governing body. Revelations published by WalesOnline show Prof Larner admitting that she could have acted to address the University’s financial deficit earlier, and by implication over a longer period with more care for staff lives and the University’s reputation. The report also shows that Prof Larner ignored warnings from University Council to act sooner, suggesting that governance at the University is dysfunctional. The University responded by saying it was being ‘brave’ and making ‘difficult decisions’.”

‘Deep-seated anger’

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “The overwhelming vote of no confidence in the Vice Chancellor reflects the deep-seated anger and frustration within Cardiff University. Staff deserve leadership that fights for their jobs and for the integrity of education, not reckless job cuts that put livelihoods at risk. It is crucial that the administration listens to the voices of those who are dedicated to our students and the future of the institution.”

Cardiff UCU President Dr Joey Whitfield said: “The cruel and unnecessary cuts package announced last week has done significant reputational damage to our university. It’s a case study in incompetent governance. The nature of the plan, and the manner in which it was communicated, demonstrates a dereliction of the duty of care the University executive have for their staff and the duty of stewardship they have over this important institution.

“The cuts will have a profound impact on student recruitment, our students’ wellbeing and security, attracting and retaining academic talent, the university’s relations with the NHS, Welsh and UK Governments, and other key stakeholders, as well as the economic and cultural life of Wales as a whole. It’s no wonder that staff and students have lost confidence in the executive’s leadership.”

“We’ll continue to make the case for a less damaging recovery. To underscore that, we will push for a huge turnout in this no confidence vote, as well as the ballot of our members on industrial action up to and including strikes and a marking boycott. Cardiff staff won’t take this lying down.”

‘Mess’

Cardiff UCU media spokesperson Dr Andy Williams said: “The anger among our members and Cardiff students is palpable, especially because they see this whole mess is avoidable. The vote of no confidence, along with yet more damaging leaks, are piling pressure on the Vice Chancellor and her team. She now admits she should have acted earlier, and that she ignored the warnings of Council. By implication, this means our financial issues could have been, and should still be, handled at a gentler pace, over a longer period, drawing on our available cash to protect jobs.”

“Council letting the executive fall asleep at the wheel also poses serious questions about the effectiveness of their governance. That the Vice Chancellor’s response to this massive, self-inflicted crisis is to claim she has been ‘brave’, and ask for sympathy over her difficult decisions, is just a slap in the face to the thousands of staff she’s needlessly placed at risk and the students whose courses she’s trashing.”

Redundancy Committee

Meanwhile the university has refused to release details of who will sit on a Redundancy Committee that will make decisions about who will lose their jobs in the cuts.

Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Damian Walford-Davies chairs the committee, but despite repeated requests from Nation.Cymru, the university will not identify those who will sit on the committee and make decisions.

A spokesperson for the university would only say: The membership of this committee is as outlined in our Ordinances. Whilst the membership is set, who sits on the committee changes regularly and would not include any individual at potential risk of redundancy being considered by that committee. Our recognised campus trade unions are not members of the committee.”

The Ordinances of the university state: “The Redundancy Committee is a committee of the Council as required under Statute XV Part 2. It reviews cases for redundancy and contracts at risk of redundancy. Its membership comprises two lay members of Council and two Heads of School.”

