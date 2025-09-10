Cardiff University criticised for opening a campus in a country with a dreadful human rights record

Martin Shipton

A former education lead at the Welsh Local Government Association has condemned Cardiff University’s decision to open a branch campus in Kazakhstan because of the country’s appalling record on human rights.

Jeff Jones, a retired schoolteacher and college lecturer who is also a former Labour leader of Bridgend council, reacted to publicity about the official opening of the campus in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana last week.

Mt Jones posted a message to X that said: “This is Kazakhstan. The real question is why is a Welsh university involved in an authoritarian state where citizens’ freedom of speech and assembly are restricted? Shouldn’t universities represent certain fundamental democratic values?”

A spokesperson for Cardiff University said: “Mr Jones is perfectly entitled to express his view.

“Our Vice Chancellor, Professor Wendy Larner, wrote to all Cardiff University staff in February (2025) via our staff e-newsletter, Blas, to explain the background to the project.

“In the Vice Chancellor’s article she addressed similar concerns raised by staff.”

‘Human rights’

In her article, Ms Larner stated: “We know that there are several places where our values and Kazakhstan’s may not completely align. Kazakhstan has a neutral position on the invasion of Ukraine. Several of our staff have expressed concerns about human rights.

“We know there are concerns about freedom of association and assembly, religion and belief, independence of the judiciary, rule of law, and labour rights. We have explored these issues as part of our due diligence process, taking advice from the many international actors who already have an established presence in Kazakhstan, and the UK embassy in Astana.

“It is my view that we can deliver a Cardiff education programme in Kazakhstan that remains true to our values and, indeed, communicates these values to the students. Academia is, after all, based on the free expression of ideas, even where those working together do not always agree. We know that education broadens perspectives and enables dialogue and the exchange of ideas.

“There is much we can learn from the Kazakhs, and they can also learn from us.

“Our efforts to develop TNE [transnational education], not just in Kazakhstan, but in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States, where we are also pursuing new opportunities, are integral to the stated ambitions of our strategy ‘Our Future, Together’, to develop reciprocal, mutually beneficial relationships that will allow us to work together across the globe.”

‘Bullshit’

Mr Jones responded: “This is total bullshit – the sort of thing that has always been said about authoritarian regimes. Nice of them to say I’m entitled to my view .The important point is if I was living in Kazakhstan I would probably not be entitled to my views. The reality of course is they are doing it for the potential income they can earn to pay Larner’s exorbitant salary.”

According to Cardiff University’s annual accounts, Prof Larner received emoluments totalling £342,000 in 2024, made up of a basic salary of £267k plus benefits in kind of £30k (mainly free accommodation worth an estimated £28k), together with employer’s pension contributions of £45k.

Mr Jones also drew attention to a human rights report on Kazakhstan compiled in 2023 by the US State Department which says: “ Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment by the government; harsh and life threatening prison and detention conditions; arbitrary arrest and detention; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; political prisoners and detainees; transnational repression against individuals in another country; arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy; punishment of family members for alleged offenses by a relative; serious restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom, including violence or threats of violence against journalists, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, censorship, and enforcement of or threat to enforce criminal libel laws to limit expression; serious restrictions on internet freedom; substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association; restrictions on the right to leave the country; inability of citizens to change their government peacefully through free and fair elections; serious and unreasonable restrictions on political participation; serious government corruption; extensive gender-based violence; crimes involving threats of violence targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex persons; significant or systematic restrictions on workers’ freedom of association; and the existence of the worst forms of child labor. The government took some credible steps to identify and punish officials who may have committed human rights abuses.

“While the constitution provided for freedom of speech and of the press, the government limited freedom of expression and exerted influence on media through detention, imprisonment, criminal and administrative charges, restrictive laws, harassment, licensing regulations, and internet restrictions, among other means. Human rights monitors and independent media outlets reported less harassment by government actors than in some years but an increased amount of harassment and intimidation by unidentified nonstate actors. Freedom of Expression: The government limited individuals’ ability to criticize the country’s leadership, and regional leaders attempted to limit criticism of their own actions. The law expressly prohibited insulting the sitting president or his family and imposed penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment for conviction.”