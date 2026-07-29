Cardiff University drops injunction – but imposes strict rules on protestors

Martin Shipton

Cardiff University has decided not to seek the renewal of a High Court injunction barring protest groups from blockading its premises – but some members of the university community are unhappy about what it wants instead.

In June 2025 the university won a campus-wide injunction that banned unauthorised encampments, physical blockades, and building occupations. Protests had been organised most notably in opposition to Israel’s war on Gaza by a group called Cymru Students for Palestine..

The injunction will officially end on July 31 – but the university’s management has told the student newspaper Gair Rhydd that protests on campus will in future be handled through internal processes, with the university reserving the right to reseek an injunction under the original lawsuit if groups break the conditions under which demonstrations are permitted.

The University Executive Board chose not to seek an extension to the injunction, taking the view that the operational and security risks that prompted the initial legal action have been “sufficiently mitigated” over the past academic year.

Vice Chancellor Professor Wendy Larner stated in a recent witness statement to the High Court: “During this period, the university experienced significant disruption and escalating conduct, including large influxes of protesters following external rallies and marches, the display of an Israeli flag bearing the words ‘Wipe your Feet,’ and masked protesters blocking access to the Main Building“.

Prof Larner further stated that: “Examinations had to be relocated at short notice, Horseshoe Drive was rendered unavailable for university events throughout the period, and graduation celebrations had to be moved behind fencing.”

The university claimed that handling the demonstrations cost approximately £200,000 in security and operational responses.

Campaign groups and the European Legal Support Centre strongly opposed the legal action, arguing in public statements and court filings that the university was using civil injunctions to silence solidarity protests and restrict fundamental rights to free speech and assembly.

The injunction established restrictions across 11 primary campus properties where, under the terms of the 2025 order, setting up tents or gazebos, occupying land without consent, or directly obstructing access to university premises constituted contempt of court.

With the court order set to expire, Cardiff University will in future manage campus demonstrations through internal processes and frameworks rather than further judicial restrictions.

For the 2026/27 academic year, the institution will rely on Version 3.2 of its Code of Practice on Freedom of Speech, which states: “Freedom of speech under section 43 of the Education (2) Act 1986 is of fundamental importance for universities as it imposes a positive and proactive legal duty. The obligation is not merely to refrain from limiting or infringing freedom of speech, but rather to do all that is reasonably practicable to ensure that freedom of speech is secured. The duty is directed at freedom of speech for all participants in university life – members, students, staff and visiting speakers. Academic staff are also afforded the additional right to academic freedom … Students will be able to book protests through an online event and speaker-booking procedure, which presumes that the university will consent to such protests.”

The updated framework will operate alongside new protest conduct guidelines developed in consultation with Cardiff Students’ Union.

‘Safe protests’

In a statement to Gair Rhydd, the Sabbatical Officers at Cardiff Students’ Union stated: “Cardiff Students’ Union is pleased to see the High Court injunction come to an end. As we stated at the time, the injunction was a clear attack on students’ rights to protest. We hope the university will work with us to ensure safe protests on campus and allow our students to use their freedom of speech and expression.”

Under the updated Code of Practice, organisers must submit booking forms 21 days in advance for events flagged as posing potential security or operational risks.

In addition, the University Secretary retains absolute discretion to impose binding conditions, such as mandatory stewarding, neutral meeting chairs, or entry checks, or to cancel events if safety cannot be assured. Crucially, organisers also remain financially liable for extra security or property damage arising from specified events.

‘Gag order’

In a statement to Gair Rhydd, Time To Act Cardiff – a group founded to campaign against sexual violence in Cardiff University – said: “We welcome the removal of the injunction, but these new systems are not designed for free protesting… Social injustice can happen at any time. Students should not face a gag order or need to seek permission to express what is a fundamental right: the right to stand up for your community and others.”

An academic employed by Cardiff University who did not wish to be identified said: “This is a pretty draconian way of managing student protest. It’s crazy – you can now book a protest, but it has to be 21 days in advance, and they may require you to pay for security or may just turn it down.”

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