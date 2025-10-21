Cardiff University lends support to universities in Palestine

Cardiff University has partnered with universities in Palestine to support staff and students affected by conflict in the country.

The Cardiff University – Palestinian Universities’ Partnership is working with the Arab American University, An-Njah National University, and the Al-Azhar University Gaza, as part of efforts to collaborate with universities in conflict and catastrophe regions.

The partnership has already launched support for staff upskilling and training, which is delivered remotely, a suite of over 200 interactive e-learning resources for students, recorded lectures, research collaborations, and pastoral support for students.

Dr Athanasios Hassoulas, Director of the HIVE Digital Education and Teaching Innovation Unit and Reader in Medical Education at Cardiff University, said: “Through this work, we have facilitated collaborations with staff and secured three clinical placements for students from the West Bank in Cardiff.

“We’re aiming to achieve the same with two medical students from Gaza.”

The President and Vice-President and the Dean of Medicine from the Arab American University of Palestine visited Cardiff University in June.

And, in August, a delegation of senior academics from An-Najah National University was invited to Cardiff.

Aims

The Cardiff University – Palestinian Universities’ Partnership aims to:

Provide staff training workshops on a range of topics areas dedicated to staff upskilling

Share interactive and immersive e-learning

Co-create learning materials and resources

Facilitate clinical placements in the Cardiff and Vale Health Board

Enable student networking opportunities, research collaboration, and international mentoring

Dean of the Medical Faculty at An-Najah National University, Dr Faris Abu Shamma, said: “This partnership aims to integrate British expertise into An-Najah’s academic framework, focusing on AI applications, innovative teaching methodologies, advanced assessment techniques, and virtual reality in medical training.

“It includes joint research projects, academic and student exchange programs, and specialized training initiatives for faculty and researchers. Cardiff University will also provide digital educational resources to support remote learning and contribute to developing new academic materials and joint publications.”

“Stabilising force”

Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University, Professor Wendy Larner, added: “Conflict is hugely disruptive to the education of students, and our academic colleagues in Palestine are educating students in unprecedented circumstances.

“Education can be a stabilising force, and we are pleased that through this partnership, we are supporting learning and opportunities for staff and students in Palestine.”

Staff and students at Cardiff University were saddened to learn that students from Al-Azhar University’s School of Medicine were killed in the conflict. On September 17, Cardiff University medical students held a memorial in honour of the students.

Dr Hassoulas said: “Following attacks on Nasser Hospital in Gaza that resulted in a number of fatalities, among the dead were students from our partner institute Al-Azhar University’s School of Medicine. Mohammed Al-Habibi and Yara Fouad Al-Hasri were in their final and penultimate years of medical school, respectively.

“Our medical students held a conference memorial in honour of their deceased peers from Al-Azhar, with speakers that included the Dean of Medicine from Al-Azhar as well as medical professionals who have visited Gaza to volunteer at the hospitals there.

“The event also contributed to a fundraiser to cover the living expenses for two Gazan medical students who we are arranging to complete a year of clinical placements in Cardiff.”