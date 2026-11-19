Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff University has appointed a team to develop new halls for 665 students on the site of a former business park.

The proposed six-storey building would extend the university’s Talybont student village onto the former Brickyard Business Park on Bevan Place in Gabalfa.

The site, beside the existing halls and sports facilities, has stood empty since its industrial buildings were demolished in 2018.

Cityheart will lead the team alongside Willmott Dixon Developments and Hochtief PPP Solutions (UK). The university has confirmed the Brickyard scheme as the first project under a wider agreement to redevelop underused land and buildings across its estate.

The plans, first published in July, show how the building would form a new entrance to the student village from Excelsior Road. Students would have shared study and social spaces and access to three planted courtyards with outdoor seating. The plans also include cycle storage, with a route to the Taff Trail nearby.

Residents had the opportunity to discuss the proposals with the design team at the Talybont Social Centre during a public consultation over the summer. The scheme requires planning permission, and the university has yet to announce a construction cost or say when the halls could open.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Larner said developing underused parts of the campus would help the university bring in extra income at a difficult time financially.

She said: “To progress at pace and to provide the financial firepower, we needed the support, knowledge and experience of others.”

The appointment comes weeks after Cardiff University agreed to sell University Hall in Cyncoed, where more than 650 of its students live, to Cardiff Metropolitan University. Cardiff University said at the time that the sale would allow it to focus on accommodation closer to its city-centre teaching buildings.

As Nation.Cymru reported last month, the universities exchanged contracts for the Birchwood Road site on 1 October. The sale is due to be completed in July 2027, after current residents’ tenancies end. Cardiff Met expects its first students to move in that September. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Transfer

For Cardiff Met, the deal brings more of its accommodation within walking distance of its Cyncoed campus. It said the total number of rooms it offers across the city would stay the same, with a greater share in halls it owns. Staff at University Hall are to be consulted about a possible transfer.

An investment prospectus published earlier this year gives an indication of the scale of Cardiff University’s wider plans. It identified around 6,000 existing student bedrooms for possible refurbishment or redevelopment, alongside several sites across the university’s 320,000-square-metre academic estate.