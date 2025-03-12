Cardiff University releases breakdown of academics ‘in scope’ for redundancy

Martin Shipton

Cardiff University has released to Nation.Cymru the breakdown by School of the 1,807 academics who have been told their jobs are “in scope” to be cut.

The university announced in January that it intended to delete 400 jobs and close five Schools, including Nursing and Music.

But many more lecturers and researchers than 400 have been told their jobs are at risk. If the plans proceed as announced, only around 22% of those whose jobs are “in scope” will be made redundant.

The university is currently in the middle of a 90-day consultation period over its plans, which are being strongly opposed by the University and College Union.

We asked the university to specify how many academics had received letters on January 29 or thereafter telling them that their jobs were “in scope” for redundancy, both as an overall total and by affected school.

Breakdown

The university has provided us with the following breakdown:

In the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, a total of 699 jobs are “in scope”, composed of 232 in Cardiff Business School; 105 in the School of English, Communication and Philosophy; 64 in the School of Geography and Planning; 84 in the School of Modern Languages; 25 in the School of Music; and 86 in the School of History, Archaeology and Religion; 90 in the School of Social Sciences; and 13 in the School of Welsh.

In the College of Biosciences, 892 jobs are “in scope”, composed of 124 in the School of Biosciences; 82 in the School of Healthcare Sciences; and 686 in the School of Medicine.

In the College of Physical Sciences, 43 jobs are “in scope” in the School of Chemistry; 26 in the School of Computer Science; 116 in the School of Engineering; and 31 in the School of Mathematics.

These figures add up to a grand total of 1,807 jobs.

There is, however, no correlation between the number of staff members “in scope” for redundancy in a particular School and the number of redundancies being sought.

In Music, for example, the “implied staff change” as the university calls it, meaning the proportion of job cuts, equates to 100%, as the School is earmarked for closure.

In Mathematics, however, the proposal is for 27% of jobs to be cut.

Anxiety

A Cardiff UCU spokesperson said: “These numbers speak for themselves on the amount of fear and anxiety at Cardiff university, right now. So many staff are at risk across the University because these cuts are designed to be so wide and deep.

“Analysis of figures carried out by UCU has also shown that staff from minority ethnic backgrounds are disproportionally more at risk. This highlights yet another disturbing side to the cuts. So little consideration and care has been taken around the impacts of these proposals. The lack of clarity around these processes is deeply unsettling, and it is made all the worse by the fact that such huge cuts are not necessary. There are ways of turning our finances around without destroying lives and cutting whole departments.”

Redundancy Committee

Nation.Cymru also repeated its request to find out who, in addition to the Deputy Vice Chancellor, is sitting on the Redundancy Committee and considering the current redundancy round.

The university responded: “The redundancy committee is a standing University committee. It is a subcommittee of the University Council. It meets monthly to consider cases of redundancy as part of business-as-usual processes. The membership of this committee is as outlined in our ordinances. Whilst the membership is set, who sits on the committee changes regularly and would not include any individual at potential risk of redundancy being considered by that committee. Our recognised campus trade unions are not members of the committee.

Asked to comment on the negative publicity the university has received on an international basis following the announcement of its cuts plan, the university said: “Under the Freedom of Information Act 2000, the university is required to provide information held in response to a request. However, we are not obliged to create new information in response to the request or to express opinions on matters not already recorded.

“It is our view that this question cannot be answered by information held in a recorded form, as it is seeking an opinion rather than recorded data.”

