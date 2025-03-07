Cardiff University sparks row after falsely accusing Nation.Cymru of publishing ‘fake news’

Martin Shipton

Cardiff University’s beleaguered Vice Chancellor Wendy Larner has sent a message to all staff falsely accusing Nation.Cymru of publishing “fake news” about her and berating the University and College Union for criticising her.

Professor Larner is heading up proposals to cut 400 jobs at the university and shut down five of its Schools, including Nursing and Music.

The plan has been condemned by the university’s unions, including the UCU, as well as by many politicians and members of Wales’ wider civil society.

Earlier this week Nation.Cymru ran a story that quoted extensively from a Substack article that took Prof Larner to task for comments she had made that implied poverty was caused by genetics

In an interview with an academic from Warwick University in 2018, Prof Larner stated: “ Let me be very clear. I am convinced we need to think very hard about the future of the social sciences, and there is no guarantee we will continue to occupy the spaces we do. Big Data is only one way in which the social sciences might be diminished in the future.

“The rise of epigenetics is another. If things like poverty have a genetic explanation, the taken for granted approaches and conceptual frameworks we use as social scientists to explain poverty will need to be re-worked. “And then there are the debates about the relationships between the human and the non-human in an era of catastrophic climate change. Developments in these three areas – big data, epigenetics, climate change – all have potential to hollow out the traditional social sciences. And when the importance of social sciences is no longer taken for granted, we will need to have compelling answers for those who will question the value of what we offer.”

‘Shocking’

Our story included a statement from the university’s UCU branch that said: “It is shocking that someone in Prof Larner’s position should say such seemingly offensive and insensitive things, but sadly our members are now used to being shocked by her conduct. This will make Cardiff University staff further question whether she is fit to lead an organisation like this one.

“After reading her words it will be hard for many members not to feel that the cruel and unnecessary cuts she is making at Cardiff University are part of a culture war that devalues the arts and humanities and uncritically worships technology in a manner that in some ways aligns with reactionary elements within global politics.

“In the context of her post-cuts vision for a more elitist university, cutting schools like nursing and favouring what Prof Larner has called ‘higher quality’ students, the attitude towards poverty indicated here is disturbing.”

Following the publication of our story, Prof Larner sent an email to all members of Cardiff University’s staff stating: “Dear colleague, When taking a role such as this, scrutiny is to be expected, and indeed, welcomed.

The proposals we have put forward for Our Academic Future are, I know, deeply worrying and distressing for many of our staff.

“Having been through a similar exercise previously, and understanding the scale of the challenge to make us academically and financially sustainable, I was prepared for personal attacks on me and other members of the University Executive Board (UEB).

“I also knew my salary, albeit lower than my predecessor and many other Russell Group Vice-Chancellors, would be seized upon. I knew my words would quite rightly be analysed, sometimes misinterpreted, sometimes criticised.

“However, today I was extremely disappointed to read on a news website a piece that repeated claims that grossly (and willfully) misinterpreted my words from a 2018 academic journal article. To claim that I believe there is a link between genetics and poverty is an extremely personal attack that is unacceptable.

“Anyone interested in academic rigour will be able to see in the journal I am discussing epigenetics (not genetics), arguing that should a proven link be made between epigenetics and poverty, we would need to rethink the existing related theory. I expect many colleagues, albeit perhaps quietly in many instances in these circumstances, would agree that once confronted with new facts, old theories need to be looked at anew.

“That one of our three recognised Trade Unions chose to endorse this article by offering a comment, is also deeply disappointing.

“I believe we’ve reached a junction in terms of how this debate is conducted. As I make clear at the outset, scrutiny is to be expected. However, this false report (fake news if you will), and its subsequent endorsement by UCU must be a one-off. We are better than this.

“Our community has told me repeatedly that dignity at work and study is deeply important and engrained in who we are as a community. This is partly why today I am calling this out – because I want us to ensure that we are a place where we can discuss the most difficult of topics, where we can completely disagree with each other’s viewpoints – in a way that is respectful and constructive.

“We continue to invite all staff and students – along with our campus trade unions – to work with us throughout the consultation period to deliver a sustainable future for our university. UEB members will continue to actively engage with our community, to be visible and present. I look forward to seeing many of you at the next all-staff webinar on Monday.”

‘Widespread cuts’

In response to Prof Larner’s email, the Cardiff University UCU branch has now sent a message to its members saying: “We were disappointed to read the Vice-Chancellor’s all-staff email on Thursday March 6 accusing UCU Cardiff of ‘endorsing’ an article published by an award-winning, and well-respected, journalist from Nation Cymru. Representing our members in the news media when asked for comment does not equal endorsement. At a time when the University Executive Board are threatening widespread cuts to programmes, schools and at least 400 jobs, we are concerned that UEB and the VC are prioritising this as such an urgent matter at a time of great stress for many of us.

“To be clear, the branch was approached for comment on the VC’s words in an academic interview published in the academic journal Exchanges. In line with our long-standing communications practice, we gave a perspective in a way which provided us with a platform for communicating our campaign messages around the unnecessary scale of the proposed cuts as well as the ways in which they will create a more elitist University at the expense of staff, students, and the wider community.

“Our comment also drew attention to the ways in which the Vice Chancellor’s recent actions, and the bad press they have attracted, have led to a massive loss of confidence in her fitness to lead the institution. Senior managers seem to have forgotten the massive power imbalance between themselves and the rest of us and have chosen here to play the role of victim. We stand by our claim that the VC and UEB are not worthy of our trust, and we urge all University staff to engage with our Vote of No Confidence in the VC and UEB.

“In addition, we are seriously concerned by a further email the branch received from Human Resources on the same day threatening us with investigation under the Dignity at Work policy for engaging in legitimate media-facing campaigning. The cuts have already instilled a climate of fear among affected staff, making many of us afraid to speak out in public for fear of our jobs. This kind of threat will not silence us in our campaigning work on behalf of members.

“At University Senate – one of the university’s governing bodies – senate members voted strongly to endorse the following motion: ‘Owing to the lack of a clear and compelling Business Case, the Senate is not convinced on the evidence shown of the necessity for and validity of the Academic Futures project as a path to a sustainable future for our university.’

“The branch welcomes this further evidence of the depth of feeling and lack of trust in the proposed cuts. Thanks to all university members who voted on this.”

Mark Mansfield, CEO of Nation.Cymru, said: “We stand by our original story. It is outrageous that the Vice Chancellor should make a false allegation of ‘fake news’ against us as a way of deflecting from the serious crisis at the university she and her colleagues are responsible for.”

