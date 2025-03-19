Cardiff University students speak out about the cuts strategy and the changes to their courses

Martin Shipton

More than 650 students at crisis-hit Cardiff University were affected by course changes during the last academic year, a Freedom of Information disclosure has revealed.

The disclosure, made to the student news outlet The Cardiff Tab, stated that 661 students were in some way affected by such changes in 2024/25.

It also revealed that a total of 81 modules were “affected or removed”.

The university is currently consulting on proposals that would see 400 jobs cut and five Schools, including Nursing and Music, shut down. Academics who are members of the University and College Union are currently being ballotted for industrial action.

The Cardiff Tab asked a number of students at Cardiff University about the course changes and the proposed cuts.

‘Disgusting’

Ellie, a student studying MA music performance, said the cuts were “disgusting and deplorable”.

She added that the “cuts have affected all of us in a variety of different ways” and that the proposed cuts facing the School of Music “speaks to a level of how the arts are treated in this country.”

Another student, Dara, who studies law, said she was recently part of a fundraiser at which her band The Poached played, helping raise money for university staff members who are facing the potential loss of their jobs. She said: “I personally am under the belief that every degree is a degree and it’s relevant to life.

“It’s kind of like the university saying not only do they not care about it, but they don’t think they gain anything from these programmes.”

An ancient history student said: “It’s such a shame to any prospective students that were thinking of coming to study Ancient History in Cardiff. I hope the uni finds a way forward to keep running these amazing programmes.”

A Cardiff University spokesperson told The Cardiff Tab: “The university offers hundreds of modules across many subjects. Courses and modules are routinely reviewed, amended and changed. This forms part of normal university business and happens at all universities. Students should be notified of proposed changes so they can make informed decisions about the modules they choose.”

The spokesperson added: “In response to the general concern about changes, we would encourage any student who has concerns to raise them with their School.

“In terms of the proposed changes and the on-going 90-day consultation it is important to stress there will be no immediate impact on current students nor their ability to complete their studies. We will also accept students onto programmes in 2025. Again, these proposals are subject to a 90-day consultation. No final decisions have been made.”

Royal College of Nursing

Meanwhile the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales has formally responded to Cardiff University’s internal consultation on the proposed closure of its School of Nursing, expressing deep concern over the impact. The College says it is very disappointed and strongly opposes the proposals, which were announced without prior consultation, warning that it poses serious risks to nurse academics, student members, patients, and the public.

A petition for the Senedd to enable the university to keep its nursing courses has gathered more than 7,300 signatures from people in every constituency in Wales. At a time when Wales has around 2,000 registered nurse vacancies in the NHS alone – with corridor care, where patients are treated in inappropriate, and sometimes unsafe areas —becoming increasingly common, ending nurse education at Cardiff University would worsen these challenges and threaten patient safety, says the RCN.

The proposals would also harm Cardiff’s reputation as one of the best places to study nursing. Cardiff University has delivered nurse education since 1972, earning a reputation as a leading institution for nursing research and teaching. As a Russell Group university ranked first in Wales, 5th in the UK, and 51st globally for nursing, its contribution is seen as vital for developing Wales’s health care workforce.

‘Alarming’

Helen Whyley, executive director of RCN Wales, said: “This proposal is profoundly alarming. Either Cardiff University’s leadership is unaware of its proud legacy in nurse education and that its continued investment is crucial for the future of health care in Wales, or it considers this may be a price worth paying.

“How Cardiff University can claim that its nursing programmes are unsustainable when they are funded by the Welsh government is baffling. Cardiff University should immediately withdraw these proposals, commit to no compulsory redundancies and instead collaborate with key stakeholders, including the RCN, as the body representing the nursing profession -to find a solution that protects nursing students, academic staff, and patients.

“We remain committed to working with Cardiff University, to secure the future of nurse education in Wales.”

