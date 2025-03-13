Cardiff University urged to rethink cuts

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Cardiff University chiefs have been urged to “reflect and think again” about colossal cuts, with the local Senedd member saying: “When you’re in a hole, stop digging”.

Jenny Rathbone warned Cardiff University has been engulfed in an existential crisis that could threaten the future of the biggest and best-resourced university in Wales.

In January, the university announced plans to cut 400 jobs and courses – including nursing, languages and music – as well as merge departments such as maths and computing.

Ms Rathbone, who represents Cardiff Central, said the university is home to Wales’ only planning school and the country clearly needs a pipeline of planners.

And, raising a 4,000-name open letter signed by mathematicians across the world, she pointed out that the university provides specialist teachers who are difficult to recruit.

‘Golden goose’

Ms Rathbone asked: “Where then will the brilliant mathematicians of the future come from unless they have inspirational teachers?”

She added: “If we don’t have a modern foreign languages department … what impact will it have on … inward investment and selling Welsh goods and services to other countries?”

Leading a short debate on ensuring Wales has a thriving university sector, Ms Rathbone told the Senedd: “I accept that no change is not an option. Cardiff University is currently subsidising its day-to-day operations from its reserves to the tune of £31m a year.”

The former Islington councillor argued all universities are struggling with the UK Government “killing off the golden goose of higher fees for foreign students”.

Ms Rathbone said the university’s debt now stands at £321m, according to latest accounts.

‘Horrified’

She warned: “Clearly, this is not doing Cardiff’s reputation any good. And individual schools of excellence are horrified that they may be bundled into new colleges.”

She told Senedd members: “I’ve spoken to a wide range of Cardiff academics and I’ve yet to find any support for the university’s academic future proposals.”

She added: “I hope the vice-chancellor and her executive board will reflect and think again, because, when you’re in a hole, stop digging.”

Calling for a “team Wales” approach as in Scotland, she argued more collaboration between universities on common principles is crucial to ensuring Wales has a thriving sector.

“Cardiff clearly has to make some changes,” she said. “They can’t spend money that they haven’t got. But clearly, these proposals have got to be agreed in social partnership with their main stakeholders, principally their staff.”

‘Broken’

Calling for genuine consultation, Labour’s Julie Morgan, whose son-in-law works at Cardiff University, was dismayed by the extent of cuts across Wales.

“Young people are our lifeblood and this is cutting off opportunities for them,” she warned, saying she has been inundated with letters from distressed staff living in Cardiff North.

Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell, a former lecturer, called for a cross-party review to address a “broken” financial model, with universities grappling with a deficit of £70m.

The shadow education secretary said universities face a further £20m hit from national insurance increases as well as a loss of up to £80m due to changes to student visas.

Responding to the debate on March 12, Vikki Howells, who was appointed higher and further education minister in September, pointed to Medr’s five-year plan published on Wednesday.

‘Collective vision’

Medr, which was established in August, is responsible for funding and regulating post-16 education and research – including colleges and sixth forms unlike its predecessor Hefcw.

Ms Howells, a former teacher, said the Welsh Government increased tuition fees for two years running and has provided an extra £28m for Medr this year.

She told Senedd members: “Medr is absolutely adamant in its belief that no university in Wales is at risk of going under and we also are not looking at any mergers at all, either.”

Ms Howells, who studied at Cardiff University, stressed that a 90-day consultation on the proposals remains open, with a final decision expected to be considered in June.

She urged universities, colleges and schools to get behind Medr’s collective vision for a more joined-up, inclusive and collaborative tertiary education sector.

