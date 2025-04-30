Cardiff University withdraws compulsory redundancy threat

Martin Shipton

Cardiff University has withdrawn its threat to make academic staff compulsorily redundant as part of its cuts programme, signalling the likely end of an industrial dispute involving strikes and a student assessment boycott.

The university has been in turmoil since January 28, when senior managers announced plans to cut 400 jobs and close five of its Schools, including Nursing and Music.

Following a meeting brokered by the UK Government’s Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service, a joint statement to all members of staff has been issued by the University Executive Board, the University and College Union (UCU), Unite and Unison.

‘Constructive’

It states: “Earlier this week, the UCU agreed to suspend the industrial action planned for Thursday, in order for us to meet collectively to discuss the ‘Our Academic Future’ project.

“We had very positive and constructive dialogue, and are grateful to ACAS (the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) for their chairing. Colleagues from UCU, Unite, Unison and the University Executive Board have all reconfirmed our strong desire to work in partnership together for the benefit of staff, students and our wider University community.

“The university is able to confirm that, should UCU members agree to suspend all industrial action under the current mandate for 2025, the university will rule out compulsory redundancies for all staff connected to Academic Future or the wider transformation programme, before the end of the 2025 calendar year. The university is able to do this because of the number of applications for voluntary redundancy currently received. The UCU will hold an extraordinary general meeting tomorrow (Thursday, May 1) to discuss this proposal with their members.

“Colleagues from the trade unions have emphasised the need for clarity for those members who are still in-scope. Valid questions have been raised about the outcome of the consultation process, and when staff will be informed of those outcomes. We have committed to publish an interim timetable next week, showing what happens between the end of the consultation and the Council meeting on June 17. That Council meeting is the point at which we can give a definitive update on plans and their impact on staff and their at-risk status.

“We want to recognise the very real human impact that the Academic Future project has had, and the level of anxiety felt more broadly across the academic and professional services. Again we have committed to working in partnership together to assess the steps that we can take to ensure that we are looking after the health and wellbeing of our staff.

“We will continue to keep all staff updated.”

