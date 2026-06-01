Cardiff University withdraws library plan following backlash

Martin Shipton

Cardiff University has backed down from plans it was feared would result in the loss of thousands of rare and historic books.

Staff and students launched a petition aimed at stopping what they considered to be damaging changes to the Arts and Social Sciences Library (ASSL).

The petition stated: “On Friday 17th of May, library staff of the ASSL were informed by University Library Service (ULS) that Cardiff University Estates are planning to repurpose the 2nd floor of ASSL from its current form of housing our fantastic collection of books and study spaces to 4 teaching rooms (holding approx. 160 students) at the end of the academic term (mid June 2026)

“What this means–

* Removal of 7k of books including subjects such as Philosophy, Ethics, Religion, Archeology, History, Music, Fine Arts, Language, Literature, and our invaluable collections of Salisbury, Welsh and Celtic literature.

* Removal of vital study space

* Removal of useful resources for current students, future students, and the general public.

“We believe this is a monumental loss of high quality library and study space on the Cardiff University campus which will not be replaced or replicated in any site that ULS currently runs. The ASSL is not an underutilised resource, the library is constantly busy, and student feedback tells us a floor dedicated to silent learning is highly valuable to them.

Now, however, the university has backtracked. A message to staff and students from Anita Edson, Director of Estates and Campus Facilities, states: “I am writing with an important update on our plans to invest in new multi-purpose study and learning spaces.

“You may be aware that the university is actively considering a proof-of-concept for a new type of learning space, that would also provide additional study space, to significantly improve the student learning experience.

“The ASSL was one location being considered to host this trial space, with some potential associated works planned over the summer. Regrettably, this resulted in unnecessary concern and misinformation being shared – despite our assurances that no final decisions have been taken.

“The original timelines have now become unachievable and we have taken the decision to pause initial preparatory work – planned for summer of 2026 – to avoid disruption to students in Semester 1.

“Instead, during the summer the project team will continue to work on a thorough feasibility study including a continued review of all possible locations. In doing so, we will engage with staff, students and other key stakeholders to help in the co-creation of this new learning space.

“The plan is to create a full business case for approval through the usual University governance process. We expect to publish this towards the end of the year. This timescale would allow works to commence in the Summer of 2027 and minimise disruption.

“We feel it is the right decision to pause at this point and provide opportunities for our community to better understand and shape the project and consult on the details – including the location and its impact.

“Finally, I want to take this opportunity to reiterate the points made in the recent message sent to students from Professor Amanda Tonks, Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor, Education and Student Experience.

“In relation to the ASSL, key books and collections would not be disposed of as part of our plans. We will continue to retain and manage our book stock, as is normal practice for our libraries, managing our collections responsibly – including for important collections like the Welsh Collection.

“The Salisbury Collection is not in circulation. It is housed in Special Collections on the lower ground floor of ASSL and would not be impacted. There is also no planned change to the number of library staff that we have at Cardiff University.

“I hope this offers reassurance that our aim is to significantly improve the student learning experience by creating an immersive learning space and an environment that provides additional study space when it is not used for teaching.

“Finally, I look forward to working and consulting further with colleagues on this major investment during the coming months. Further information on how staff and students can input and have their say will be shared in the coming weeks.”

A university source said: “It’s excellent news that the university has withdrawn this highly damaging proposal. The campaign against it drew a lot of support from within the university and the wider community.”