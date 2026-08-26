Cardiff wine and oyster bar owned by one of Wales’ leading chefs served notice

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

A wine and oyster bar owned by one of Wales’ best-known chefs has been served notices by Cardiff Council after an investigation following noise complaints from frustrated neighbours.

An investigation has concluded that Heaney’s and Uisce in Pontcanna, a restaurant and oyster/wine bar owned by Tommy Heaney, has violated a condition of an approved planning application that restricts the use of an outdoor seating area at the venue.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “On 21 August, the Local Planning Authority issued notices to Heaney’s and Uisce by Heaney’s at 4 and 6–10 Romilly Crescent.

“The notices require the businesses to comply with their planning permissions by stopping use of the outdoor frontage seating areas between 9pm and 9am.

“If further non-compliance occurs after 28 days from the date the notices were served, an offence will have been committed, and the Local Planning Authority may consider prosecution in relation to these breaches.

“This action was taken under Section 187A of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.”

The restaurant has now applied to the council to extend the hours outdoor setting is allowed to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It also wants to be allowed to open until 11pm on Sundays before a bank holiday Monday.

According to the bar, these extended hours align directly with the established use of outdoor areas by other licensed premises in the area.

The application continues: “Permitting Uisce to extend its terrace hours will ensure a fair and consistent approach to the night time economy, aligning the premises with established local precedents without introducing an uncharacteristic level of activity to the neighbourhood”

However, neighbours have objected to these extended hours.

One objection read: “This is a residential area where the residents have the right to enjoy their homes and gardens without noise from a rowdy bar affecting our quality of life and our mental health.”

Another read: “Because of the proximity of the seating area to residential properties, this creates a considerable level of noise which can be clearly heard from my home.”

Regarding the new application, the restaurant wrote that various noise mitigation measures would be put in place.

Heaney’s and Uisce were contacted for comment.

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