Cardiff’s historic arcades celebrate the independent businesses bringing them to life

Amelia Jones

The stories behind the people bringing new life to Cardiff’s historic shopping arcades are the focus of this year’s City of Arcades campaign.

Delivered by city-centre Business Improvement District FOR Cardiff, the 2026 campaign, Faces of the Arcades, shines a spotlight on the independent business owners and teams who make the Victorian and Edwardian arcades distinctive places to shop, eat, drink and explore.

Through a series of new business profiles, the campaign will share the personal stories behind some of Cardiff’s best-loved and latest independent names: how their businesses began, why they chose the arcades and what it means to trade in buildings that have been part of the city for generations.

Among those featured is the Barker family whose connection to Castle Arcade stretches back to the early 1980s. What began as a clothing shop selling the once-familiar ‘Barker Baggies’ has evolved into a collection of hospitality venues, including Coffee Barker, Rum & Fizz, Gin & Juice, Maison de Boeuf and Barker’s Tavern. Together, the family’s Castle Arcade businesses employ around 125 people.

Kane Barker said: “At one point, all that was left of the Barker brand name was that one shop in Castle Arcade. But from that one space, we’ve managed to build everything back up and expand all over again. The arcades have been really good to our family for over 40 years now.”

Generations of customers

Another long-standing Cardiff family business, Lazarou’s , traces its roots to a family hairdressing business established in 1966. Its modern Duke Street Arcade salon reflects six decades of changing styles and generations of customers, while remaining a family-run enterprise.

The campaign also introduces some of the newer businesses helping to shape the arcades’ future.

Love Stories, which opened in Castle Arcade in December 2025, is a specialist romance bookshop inspired by owner Aimee Cummings’ visit to a romance-only bookshop in New York. Its collection champions love stories across genres and relationships, helping people to find a love story that represents them – be that who they love or how they love.

Cummings said: “When we first signed the lease for our unit in the arcade, I said to my husband, 20 or 30 years from now, we might not still be here – but we’ll be part of that history. Isn’t that exciting?”

Back in Duke Street Arcade, Khione deli and café brings a taste of Sicily to Cardiff, while in Castle Arcade, Tŷ Caws combines a celebration of Welsh cheese and produce with tastings and wine-bar experiences.

Welcome Things brings a colourful, playful approach to independent gift shopping, attracting everyone from regular lunchtime browsers to dedicated collectors.

In their own words

The owners of each of the businesses have had a chance to tell their story in their own words – and explain what being part of the arcades means to them. Jemma Afia, founder of Welcome Things, said: “I hope in the future that the arcades always stay a space for independents like us to come and thrive. I think it’s really important.”

Other independent businesses taking part include Brân , Makers Club and Overseas Apparel, showcasing the breadth of independent retail, hospitality and creativity found within the arcades.

FOR Cardiff Chief Executive Carolyn Brownell said: “Cardiff’s arcades are known for their beautiful architecture, but it’s the people behind the shopfronts who really give them their character. From businesses that have adapted across generations to ambitious new independents opening their doors, every single one of them has a story worth telling.

“Faces of the Arcades is about introducing people to those stories and encouraging them to explore the businesses for themselves. These are the people investing in Cardiff, creating jobs, building communities and ensuring that our historic arcades remain a vibrant and essential part of the city’s future.”

The campaign builds on City of Arcades’ established work to celebrate Cardiff’s distinctive shopping destinations, with this year’s creative and storytelling putting the traders themselves in the spotlight. The Faces of the Arcades campaign will run until 1st November.

Visit the City of Arcades website to read the full articles about each business.

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