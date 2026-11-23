Nation.Cymru Staff

A care home nurse who has helped residents receive earlier treatment and avoid unnecessary hospital admissions has been named Wales’ Nurse of the Year.

Claire Williams, Clinical Lead at Hengoed Court Nursing Home, was awarded RCN Cymru 2026 Nurse of the Year at RCN Cymru’s 13th annual award ceremony in Cardiff on Thursday 19 November.

The RCN Cymru Nurse of the Year Awards recognise the achievements of nurses, midwives, nursing students and healthcare support workers across Wales, celebrating innovation, dedication and excellence in patient care.

Hosted by broadcaster Jason Mohammad at Cardiff’s Holland House Hotel, the ceremony featured 14 award categories and speeches from senior Royal College of Nursing representatives.

Claire is the first ever overall winner from the independent health and social care sector, and the organisation highlighted the important milestone in the growing recognition of nursing, nursing leadership and innovation across social care in Wales.

Through her “compassionate leadership, dedication, resilience and commitment to continuous improvement”, Claire has transformed care for residents within her care home.

Working closely with care homes, GP practices and the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust (WAST), Claire strengthened communication between healthcare professionals, ensuring residents receive care at the right time.

Claire has also pioneered a new approach to respiratory infection management that means residents receiving timely treatment in the care home and avoid hospital admissions.

Data collected over several years has demonstrated earlier clinical interventions and a reduction in hospital admissions for residents.

Her work has also helped her nursing team to develop their skills, supported families to feel informed and involved in decisions, and created more consistent approaches to identifying and responding to changes in residents’ health.

Residents, families and health care colleagues have consistently praised Claire’s professionalism, expertise, kindness., and determination to improve care.

RCN Cymru Executive Director, Nicola Williams, said: “Claire’s achievement is particularly significant as the first winner of RCN Cymru Nurse of the Year to come from the independent health and social care sector.

“It reflects the vital contribution nurses make across all settings, and the importance of recognising the leadership, knowledge and innovation that improve care for people throughout Wales.

“Her pioneering initiatives demonstrate what nurses can achieve when they combine their professional expertise with a willingness to challenge existing ways of working and find better ways to deliver care that improves care, safety and outcomes.

“Her work with on-site testing is a particularly good example of nurses identifying a problem, building partnerships and developing a practical solution that could help people receive the right care, in the right place and at the right time.

“Claire’s achievement is a reminder of the contribution nurses make every day, not only through the care they provide, but through their creativity, resilience and determination to improve services.”

Claire was selected from 13 category winners at the ceremony, recognising her contribution to patient care, nursing leadership and service development.

Claire Williams said: “Being selected as a finalist and ultimately winning the award gives social care a voice. Nursing care in the care home environment can be as inspiring and innovative as a hospital setting and may encourage more younger nurses to develop and progress in the sector.

“There are plenty of learning opportunities and it is the ideal environment to deliver holistic care.”

The overall Nurse of the Year award was sponsored by Velindre University NHS Trust.