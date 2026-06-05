Care home proposal wins approval from National Park planners

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to turn holiday accommodation into a residential care home has been given the go-ahead by National Park authority planners.

Back in February Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) received a planning application by React Support Services to change the use of number one Gasworks Lane in Brecon from a holiday let to a residential care home.

The proposal will see the residential care home have eight bedrooms for supported living accommodation and a self-contained flat for on-site staff accommodation or for individuals requiring a higher level of independence.

One objection had been lodged against the scheme which raised concern around the “impact” the nearby rugby club will have on the care home residents.

The objection also noted that “no risk assessment” was carried out in regard to the safety of the local community.

BBNPA planning officer Lisa Williams said: “The proposal does not involve any external alterations or extensions; instead, it will be accomplished through internal reconfiguration.

“There are no policies in place to protect tourism accommodations within this primary key settlement, and therefore the principle of the proposal is considered acceptable.”

Ms Williams then dealt with the objection.

Ms Williams said: “It is noted that concerns were raised regarding the impact the nearby rugby club who hold events throughout the Brecon Jazz Weekend would have on the care home and the overall impact on the residents of the care home.

“Whilst it is understood the concerns raised around this, Powys County Council Environmental Health and Public Protection have responded to a consultation and neither department have raised an objection to the scheme as proposed.”

Turning to the lack of a community safety risk assessment, Ms Williams continued: “It is understood from the information submitted that the building shall be managed 24 hours a day by qualified care providers which would give security to nearby residents that any risks could be suitably controlled by those site managers.”

Complaint with policy

Due to all this, Ms Williams said that “subject” conditions attached to the planning consent, BBNPA is content that all material planning considerations have been dealt with.

Ms Williams added: “Therefore, the application is considered compliant with planning policies and is recommended for approval.”

Bridgend-based React Support Services are a social care provider of residential and supported living services.

The firm has said that it “already works closely” with Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB).

They support a “small number” of people from Powys in out-of-county placements due to “limited local accommodation and provision.”

They specialise in supporting adults with many different mental health conditions including personality disorders, mild learning disabilities, schizophrenia, acquired brain injuries and complex challenging behaviours.