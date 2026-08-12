Care service told it needs ‘significant improvement’ after inspectors find safety concerns

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A care service has been told it needs “significant improvement” after inspectors found late and missed visits, staffing problems and concerns over people’s health and safety.

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) identified failings at 3D Care Cardiff, which provides support to people in their own homes in east Cardiff, following an inspection carried out in June.

The service was judged to require significant improvement in three areas – well-being, care and support, and leadership and management.

The inspection took place between June 3 and June 23, 2026.

The report reads: “While some people and their families shared positive experiences, particularly regarding relationships with individual care workers, these are not yet consistent across the service.

“A number of people reported challenges such as late calls, incomplete tasks, and concerns that have not always been fully resolved.”

Inspectors said that while care was being provided, key processes including assessments, risk assessments and care planning were “not always sufficiently detailed or completed by suitably trained staff”.

While some people interviewed by CIW “expressed trust in individual care workers”, they felt less confident about the consistency of the wider service.

Comments included in the report included: “They are late for my morning calls, I’ve had enough” and “Regularly late… if they haven’t arrived, X is stressed”.

Inspectors said: “These experiences are impacting dignity and trust in the service.”

The report also highlighted examples of good care and positive relationships between staff and the people they support.

It said: “There are examples of long-term, positive care relationships built by a few dedicated staff who know people well.

“However, these positive practices are not consistently underpinned by robust care planning, risk management systems and oversight.”

Consistency in the delivery of care was identified as a key area for improvement, with people reporting late, shortened or missed visits.

Inspectors said scheduling problems could affect nutrition, medication and personal care.

Staffing was also identified as a concern, with high turnover and shortages affecting continuity of care.

The report said: “Staff described pressures such as working extended hours or attending double-handed calls alone.

“While leaders tell us they cover the gaps in care provision, this is not reflected in call records, and some records show care staff attending people at different times, when two should be present.”

Priority action

Among the areas identified for priority action, inspectors said the provider was “not ensuring people’s health and safety are considered when operating the service”.

The report also said people were at risk of poor outcomes because the responsible individual was not ensuring effective management of the service, including the handling of concerns and complaints.

3D Care Cardiff provides care and support to people in their own homes, including those with complex needs.

One of the owners told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they had not known the report had been published.

They said the management team was working on the issues identified during the inspection and would continue to liaise with CIW to improve the service and address the concerns raised.

The service is due to be inspected again in six months.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.