Care worker who trained to become nurse wins top Welsh care award

Nation.Cymru Staff

A mum-of-two who trained to become a qualified nurse while continuing to work at a north Wales dementia centre has won a top award for her achievements.

Amy Rowlands, from Ynys Môn, won the top gold honour at the Wales Care Awards in Cardiff in recognition of her achievements as a nurse at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont specialist dementia centre in Caernarfon.

The 33-year-old’s success marks a remarkable journey from when she started, becoming a highly qualified nurse and earning a first class honours degree via Pendine’s pioneering “grow-your-own” scheme which enables staff to gain qualifications while continuing to work.

Amy was among the first two nurses at Pendine – along with her colleague Sioned Williams – to complete the four-year Open University degree programme, designed to tackle the shortage of nurses in social care.

Her gold-winning achievement highlighted how investing in staff training and career progression can develop skilled professionals and deliver the highest standards of care for vulnerable residents.

Amy said: “I’m delighted to have won gold at the Wales Care Awards. It’s such a huge honour, especially knowing how many incredible people work in social care and the difference they make every day.

“I feel extremely lucky to have had the opportunity to progress from a junior carer to a qualified nurse, and I owe so much to Pendine Park for believing in me and investing in my future.

“Their commitment to training and career development has made such a difference to me personally, but the real winners are our residents. The better trained we are, the better care and support we can provide, because their needs are always at the heart of everything we do.

“I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved and grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way. Winning this award makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Amy has since gone on to undertake further qualifications and is now additionally training in leadership and management under the guidance of Bryn Seiont manager Sandra Evans who nominated her for the award.

Sandra said: “I am delighted that Amy has won this award – it is so richly deserved, and I could not be prouder of her.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside Amy since Bryn Seiont first opened, and watching her journey from junior carer to an outstanding qualified nurse has been a real privilege. She has worked incredibly hard to get where she is today, showing commitment, compassion and a determination to keep learning and improving.

“Amy is a tremendous asset to our team and a wonderful role model to her colleagues. She always puts our residents first and goes above and beyond to make sure they receive the very best possible care and support.

“Her success is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when someone is given the opportunity to develop their skills and fulfil their potential. Amy has embraced every opportunity that has come her way, and this gold award is a fitting recognition of all her hard work and dedication.

“She should be immensely proud of everything she has achieved. Congratulations, Amy – you thoroughly deserve this recognition, and I am absolutely thrilled to see your efforts rewarded in such a special way.”

Mario Kreft MBE, owner of Pendine Park and founder of the Wales Care Awards, said: “Amy is a thoroughly deserving winner, and her achievement is a wonderful example of the talent, dedication and compassion that make such a difference in social care.

“She has worked incredibly hard to reach this point, and it is particularly rewarding to see her commitment recognised at the highest level.

“Her success is not just a personal triumph; it is also a reminder of why developing and supporting our workforce is so important to the future of social care. The benefits are felt most importantly by the residents who rely on skilled, compassionate and dedicated professionals every day.

“I founded the Wales Care Awards in 2003 to celebrate the extraordinary people who work on the frontline of social care, often without the recognition they deserve. To see Amy receive this prestigious honour makes me immensely proud, and I would like to congratulate her on a truly outstanding achievement.”

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