Carer jailed for assault on elderly care home resident

A carer has been jailed for assaulting an elderly resident at a care home.

Michelle Goodwin, 55, of Heol Celyn, Coedpoeth, grabbed an 81-year-old woman by her hair and pushed her into a chair at the Cherry Tree Care Home in Coedpoeth, Wrexham on December 26th, 2023.

The victim, who has advanced dementia, developed visible bruising to her head as a result.

Actual bodily harm

Goodwin denied a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, but a jury at Mold Crown Court found her guilty of the offence in July this year.

She was sentenced to 13 months in prison at Mold Crown Court today (Tuesday, 26 August).

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jane Burns said: “Goodwin’s behaviour was not only an abuse of her position of trust against a vulnerable victim but also caused significant distress to her and her family.

“We hope they find some comfort in today’s sentence, and that the barring service will be notified of Goodwin’s conviction to prevent her from working with vulnerable adults in future.”

