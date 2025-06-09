Carers Trust Wales helps over 50,000 unpaid carers through two transformative schemes

This carers week (June 9 to 15) Carers Trust Wales has revealed that it has helped over 50,000 unpaid carers in Wales to access a break from caring through the Short Breaks Scheme and receive vital financial support through the Carers Support Fund between 2023 and 2025.

The trust has surpassed the overall two-year target for the Short Breaks Scheme of supporting 14,000 unpaid carers by 31 March 2025, taking 21,539 carers on breaks, and has financially supported over 29,000 carers through the Carers Support Fund since its inception.

Thanks to funding from Welsh Government, it has also awarded nearly £8 million to over 40 charities, Third Sector organisations and local authorities across Wales. These orgnisations have delivered a range of breaks to provide some much-needed respite, allowing carers and those they care for time to relax and recharge.

Pressures

The direct grants and support received through the Carers Support Fund have helped to relieve financial pressures, empower carers with life-skills, offer emotional support and improve their quality of life.

Both schemes have enhanced unpaid carers ability to continue their caregiving roles.

Simmi Woodwal, CEO of The Honeypot Children’s Charity, one of the organisations awarded funding for the Short Breaks Scheme, says: “There are over 8,000 young carers in Wales who desperately need support.

“They often experience high levels of anxiety, severe social isolation and many fall behind in school due to the pressure of their caring responsibilities at home. In addition, the families that we support are very often financially disadvantaged.

“The funding we receive from Short Breaks Scheme is incredibly important, it helps us to offer young carers a much-needed break to ensure they are making happy memories and building brighter futures.”

The Short Breaks Scheme was launched in 2022, and with continued funding from Welsh Government, will now run until 2026 and will support an extra 16,000 carers to have a break.

Carers Trust Wales is the National Coordinating body of the scheme, distributing grants to charities and Third Sector organisations across Wales.

Proud

Kate Cubbage, Director Carers Trust Wales, says, “We are proud that, together with our network of local carer organisations, Carers Trust Wales has enabled over 21,000 unpaid carers to benefit from the Short Breaks Scheme and helped almost 30,000 unpaid carers through some of the toughest times thanks to the Carers Support Fund.

“As we mark Carers Week, we should celebrate the success of these two schemes, and recognise that, thanks to Welsh Government funding, Wales is leading the way.

“These vital schemes are truly preventative in approach and complement the support delivered by our statutory partners, enabling tens of thousands of carers to access their rights and entitlements and improve their wellbeing.

“If we are serious in our commitment to valuing, sustaining and recognising unpaid carers in Wales, we need to see ongoing commitment to these transformative programmes.”

Carers Trust Wales, part of Carers Trust, aims to shape a better future with and for carers in Wales by raising awareness, empowering carers and influencing change. To find out more, visit their site here.

