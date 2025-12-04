Caring couple who turned tragedy into hope win top Wales Care Award

A caring couple who have devoted their lives and careers to helping others following a personal tragedy have won a top award.

In a glittering ceremony at Cardiff’s Holland House Hotel, Melanie and Daren Stirling were handed silver in The Peter Clarke Award for Promoting Excellence in Services for Children and Young People category sponsored by Morgan LaRoche Solicitors at this year’s Wales Care Awards.

Melanie, a former magistrate, and her husband, former HGV driver Daren, from Undy, in Monmouthshire, are foster carers and more recently became Shared Lives Carers for the South East Wales Shared Lives Scheme.

The couple made the move to Undy for a quieter life from Cardiff following a personal tragedy which saw Melanie’s nephew killed in a single punch attack.

Melanie, 58, and Daren, 59, who have a deep love for caring for others, have two sons and the couple have also become foster carers to two boys.

They recently moved into an adult care role under the Shared Lives Scheme to be able to continue caring for their eldest foster child.

Melanie says she is very proud of the family she has built around her and loves nothing more than seeing everyone around the table at Christmas.

The couple’s journey into fostering began in 2016 when they met two brothers, aged nine and 10, through a mutual friend.

The boys were in the care of social services and in need of a permanent home. Melanie and Daren grew incredibly attached to the brothers and were deeply concerned about their lack of a stable, loving home.

Compelled by their affection and concern, they reached out to social services, expressing their desire to provide a long-term home for the boys.

Since then, Melanie and Daren have worked tirelessly to enable the brothers’ integration into their family, recognising the importance of creating a cohesive and supportive environment.

Melanie is also involved in running a support group for parents and children with ASD need while Daren has become the mental health first aider at the company where he works.

Shared Lives Worker Ruth Rees, who nominated the couple for the award, said: “Daren and Mel have demonstrated exceptional growth and development throughout their care journey.

“They have shown remarkable resilience in this regard, continuously seeking out ways to improve their care and support. Whether it’s through attending training sessions, collaborating with professionals, or simply being present and attentive, they ensure that the individuals in their care receive the best possible support.

“It is these every-day moments—the small acts of kindness, the consistent routines, and the unwavering support—that make the most significant impact on the lives of the individuals supported. Melanie and Daren’s dedication to these daily aspects of care highlights their exceptional commitment and the profound difference they make in the lives of those they support.

“Their dedication to maintaining family connections and promoting independence has been recognised and appreciated by all those who work with them. Their ability to build strong, trusting relationships and their commitment to best practices have made a significant positive impact on the lives of those they care for.”

Melanie said: “I get pleasure from helping others and I have never sought recognition and praise, I just love what I do. But it is a real honour.

“I am so proud of the family I have built, it was meant to be. And there is nothing nicer than seeing the whole family around the table at Christmas. That’s what I love most.”

Mario Kreft MBE, Chair of the Care Forum Wales, said the Wales Care Awards once again shone a light on the “unsung heroes and heroines” who make a vital difference to the lives of vulnerable people across the nation.

He said: “For more than 30 years, Care Forum Wales has worked tirelessly to champion the social care sector.

“The Wales Care Awards underlines the importance of the sector – it’s the glue that binds our communities together, both socially and economically.

“Our mission has always been to be the voice of social care in Wales to stand up for the workforce and ensure their dedication is properly recognised.”

A special moment in the evening when Mair Elis Thomas, widow of the late Lord Dafydd Elis Thomas, took to the stage to present one of the awards.

According to Mr Kreft it was a touching gesture that reflected Lord Elis Thomas’s long standing support for the Wales Care Award and for social care more broadly.

“Dafydd was a passionate believer in the power of the arts to enrich lives and support wellbeing and mental health,” said Mr Kreft.

“He is greatly missed, but his legacy lives on – not only through his contribution to public life as a Presiding Officer, but also through the positive impact he had on so many communities.”