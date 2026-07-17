Caring trio signed for three-week course – a decade later they’re still changing lives

Nation Cymru staff

A three-week training course transformed the lives of three Gwynedd women who have celebrated a decade of caring for people with dementia.

Roxanne Aston, Nicole Davies and Sioned Jones all joined the same Step into Care programme on the same day before securing jobs at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd care home in Caernarfon.

Ten years later all three have built successful careers after admitting they had little or no idea what they wanted to do when they left college.

The initiative run by Pendine Park in partnership with the King’s Trust, previously known as the Prince’s Trust, included classroom training and work experience at Bryn Seiont Newydd.

They loved it so much that each of them applied for a permanent role at the home which specialises in providing dementia care.

Looking back the trio said signing up for the programme was a life-changing decision that gave them confidence, direction and great careers they never expected to find in the social care sector.

They are the latest in a long line of success stories as a result of the long-standing partnership between Pendine and the King’s Trust.

Roxanne, or Roxy, Aston, 29, hails from Caernarfon said she was just completing a course at Coleg Menai when she saw a leaflet about the Prince’s Trust care programme.

“I hadn’t really thought about working in the care sector before but it looked interesting and I thought I would give it a go. Now, ten years later I can’t imagine doing anything else,” she said.

As a care practitioner Roxy said she rotates around Bryn Seiont Newydd’s 12 lounges meeting with all of the care home’s 107 residents.

“I enjoy meeting the residents and talking with them and hearing their stories about their life and their families. It is the best part of the job,” she said.

Nicole, also 29, from Penygroes, said: “I really didn’t know what I wanted to do so I grabbed the chance to join the Prince’s Trust course — and I absolutely loved it. so I decided to give the Prince’s Trust course a go — and I ended up really enjoying it.

I’m so glad I did that three-week course because it helped me so much. After that, I applied for a full-time job at Bryn Seiont Newydd, and now I’m proud to be part of the team.”

She started out at Bryn Seiont Newydd in the housekeeping team as a care support worker, quickly moved up to supervisor, and was promoted to Head Housekeeper in July 2020.

“I became Head Housekeeper while we were still in lockdown because of Covid-19. It was a really tough time, but we all pulled together as a team and did everything we could to keep it out of the home.”

Nicole added working at Bryn Seiont Newydd has transformed her confidence.

“When I first arrived, I was incredibly shy. Now I feel so much more sure of myself — it’s made such a difference.”

Sioned first joined Bryn Seiont Newydd as part of the housekeeping team before discovering her passion for care.

The 29-year-old from Llanllyfni explained: “Like Nicole and Roxy, I wasn’t sure which career path to follow, and I hadn’t considered the care sector until I enrolled on the Prince’s Trust course.

“Starting in housekeeping gave me a great base and moving into care support opened my eyes to how rewarding this environment can be. Although Bryn Seiont Newydd felt daunting at first, I quickly settled in.

“The most fulfilling part of my role was building relationships with residents and supporting them to stay as independent as possible — it’s at the heart of what makes this place special.

“When I was ready for a new challenge, I transitioned into health and safety. After completing my training, I took responsibility for all aspects of health and safety on site. It’s a very different role, but just as vital, and Bryn Seiont Newydd has its own unique approach. I feel the position suits me very well.”

Bryn Seiont Newydd manager Sandra Evans said the trio had “slotted perfectly” into the day-to-day life of the care home from the day they started.

“We take very proud of all three of them and the residents of Bryn Seiont Newydd have benefitted significantly from the commitment Sioned, Roxanne and Nicole have shown in advancing their professional development.

“They are exemplary members of staff who, over time, have truly flourished and demonstrated the dedication required to attain the positions they hold today.”

Pendine Park owner Mario Kreft MBE added the company are committed to supporting people of all ages coming to work in care and support the Prince’s Trust and the ‘truth about youth’ project.

He said: “Of those taking part in the Prince’s Trust scheme we have conversion rate of more than 50 per cent into employment and Roxanne, Nicole and Sioned are shining examples of what you can achieve. They’re great role models.

“We are very proud of the training and personal development programmes we have created. It is something we have been doing for many years so we can provide high quality care, with the emphasis on the long-term wellbeing of our residents and staff.

“The King’s Trust does a truly brilliant job of giving young people hope, belief in themselves and the opportunity to build brighter futures, and we are immensely proud to play our part in that journey by helping them discover rewarding careers in care.”

The Prince’s Trust charity was founded in 1976 by King Charles III (then the Prince of Wales) to help and support young people aged 11-to-30-year-olds who are unemployed or facing issues such as homelessness, disability or mental health problems.

It is the UK’s leading youth charity, having helped over 1,000,000 young people turn their lives around, created 125,000 entrepreneurs, and given business support to 395,000 people.

Granted a Royal Charter in 1999 the Prince’s Trust runs a range of training programmes, providing practical and financial support to build young people’s confidence and motivation. Staff, volunteers and partner organisations work with about 60,000 young people each year with three in four moving on to employment, education, volunteering, or training.

In late 2023 the Prince’s Trust, and all Prince’s Trust charities globally, become The King’s Trust with the monarch as its president.

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