Carmarthenshire community expected to become significant electricity hub as consultation begins

A small community six miles south of Carmarthen is likely to become a significant hub for electricity distribution in south west Wales.

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) is consulting on plans to build a new 400kV substation near Llandyfaelog.

But even if, as expected, the proposal is approved, there are very likely to be further developments in the coming years

The substation will, says the company, help meet growing electricity demand in south Wales and is required because energy schemes are requesting to connect to the grid in the region.

National Grid, which was privatised in 1990 at the end of the Thatcher era, is consulting communities for four weeks, between Tuesday June 17 and Tuesday July 15.

NGET wants to hear what communities in Carmarthenshire think about their initial proposals for a new 400kV substation near Llandyfaelog.

‘Legal obligation’

The proposed substation is seen as a vital step in strengthening the electricity network in South Wales. It is being proposed in response to connection requests from Green GEN Cymru and National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED), reflecting the region’s increasing demand for clean, reliable power.

NGET has a legal obligation to connect energy schemes to its network when a request is made, and with existing substations in the region already operating at full capacity, a new facility is needed to plug in new projects.

The proposals are part of NGET’s broader programme of upgrades across Wales, designed to support the country’s transition to a low carbon future and ensure homes and businesses have access to clean energy.

Green GEN Cymru and NGED are expected to submit separate planning applications for their own 132kV substations within the footprint of the proposed NGET site.

NGED is the distribution network operator (DNO) in the region, and is a separate company from NGET; Green GEN Cymru is an independent distribution network operator (IDNO) whose Towy Teifi project is proposed to connect at Llandyfaelog.

Feedback

Local communities will have the opportunity to get involved and provide feedback during a four week consultation period from Tuesday 17 June to Tuesday 15 July 2025. A series of in-person events and an online webinar will offer residents the chance to meet the project team, ask questions, and help shape the proposals.

A second phase of consultation will follow before NGET submits a planning application to Carmarthenshire County Council in 2026.

Matthew Cumming, NGET’s regional connections manager for South Wales, said: “Our proposals for Llandyfaelog are an essential part of our investment in Wales’ clean energy future. By developing this project, we’re helping to power homes and businesses across South Wales and support regional growth.

“We understand the importance of working closely with local communities, and we’re committed to listening and responding to their views. These consultation events are a great opportunity for people to get involved and help shape our plans as we progress them.”

Three community information events are planned: on Wednesday June 25 in Llandyfaelog Community Hall between 1pm and 7pm; online on Tuesday July 8 between 6.30pm and 8pm (register at nationalgrid.com/llandyfaelog; and again in Llandyfaelog Community Hall between 11am and 4pm on Saturday July 12.

A spokesperson for National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED), NGETs sister company, said: “We will be submitting a separate planning application, likely later this year, when we’ll publish more details of our plans for a 132kV substation within the footprint of the proposed NGET site. We have no plans to construct any additional overhead lines to connect with the proposed new electricity transmission substation near Llandyfaelog. Our intention is to build an adjacent lower voltage substation to which we would connect our existing distribution network using underground cables.”

‘Busy’

Environmentalist Jonathan Dean, a trustee of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales, said: “It’ll be a busy place. NGED already has overhead lines in the area and they will have a short section underground to connect them to the new substation. Two or three miles maybe

“There are already the two double circuit 400kV pylons from Pembroke to Swansea (NGET) nearby, plus the NGED 132kV pylons and then the two Green GEN 132kV double circuit lines, and another NGED line not far away.

“Then when the Celtic Sea starts up, a buried cable coming ashore.

“NGET will have a 400/400 substation, then both Green Gen and NGED will need their own 132/400 substations. The Celtic Sea might also have a substation if it’s not included in the NGET one.

“The Celtic Sea should be using AC to shore so there should be no need for a DC/AC converter station (most offshore wind uses DC but NESO [the publicly owned National Energy System Operator] has specified AC for this, to avoid a converter station).”

