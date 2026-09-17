Carol Vorderman and casting director Lauren Evans to be honoured at 2026 BAFTA Cymru Awards

Nation Cymru staff

BAFTA Cymru has revealed the Special Awards recipients for this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards – with Carol Vorderman to be honoured for her pioneering career in television and activism.

The BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award for Outstanding Contribution will be presented to Carol Vorderman, honouring her decades-long television career, breaking new ground for women on screen while proudly championing STEM education on the national stage. The accolade is one of BAFTA Cymru’s highest honours, presented to a Welsh individual who has made an outstanding contribution to television.

One of the first women to speak on Channel 4 at just 21, Carol Vorderman has gone on to become one of the most recognisable figures in British television.

Renowned for her sharp mind and expertise in science, engineering and mathematics, the Cambridge University scholar’s extensive TV career has included Countdown, Loose Women, Better Homes, Tomorrow’s World, Lorraine and Have I Got News for You. She also co-created the annual Pride of Britain Awards, which she has presented since 1999.

Raised in Prestatyn, north Wales, Carol’s TV career began when her mother applied on her behalf for the Channel 4 quiz show Countdown, forging her signature on the application. Carol went on to spend more than two decades on the programme, forming an enduring partnership with co-presenter Richard Whiteley and becoming a household name across Britain.

Yet her achievements extend far beyond television. From chairing a UK government task force on maths education and authoring numerous children’s educational books, to founding The Maths Platform – an online learning resource designed to build children’s confidence – and promoting STEM careers alongside the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, she has consistently used her platform to break down barriers and champion accessible education for all. She was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting in 2000.

Carol has celebrated her Welsh roots throughout her profession, including through an appearance on S4C’s Iaith ar Daith, where well-known Welsh figures learn the language alongside Welsh-speaking mentors, where she was paired with broadcaster and third time returning BAFTA Cymru Awards host, Owain Wyn Evans.

Carol Vorderman MBE said: “I opened the letter and I thought, ‘Really?’ And then I read the list of other recipients like Russell T Davies and everybody and thought ‘Wow!’ I felt very humbled and I’m very excited. When I was starting off, there were no jobs, particularly in North Wales. The opportunities that are available for people now in Wales and in the regions did not exist.”

Citing Countdown as one of her proudest achievements, Carol added: “We built it up to what it became, we worked very hard on it, and we laughed like drains. They were magical times.”

Casting director Lauren Evans is to be honoured with the BAFTA Cymru Outstanding Contribution to Craft award. Presented to a Welsh individual who has made exceptional contributions to a craft role in film and/or television, the accolade recognises her remarkable career as a casting director.

Originally from Hendy in Carmarthenshire, Lauren began her career working for Finding Neverland casting director Kate Dowd and, from there, spent six years working with Nina Gold on a range of productions, including Game of Thrones, King Lear and The Danish Girl. Since going independent in 2018, Lauren has worked on some of the most acclaimed British film and television productions of recent years, including all four seasons of Sex Education, Lost Boys & Fairies, Mint, and I Swear.

Her casting work has helped shape some of the most memorable and celebrated ensembles on screen, with a particular reputation for discovering new talent and creating authentic, representative casts. Notably, her work on Sex Education helped launch the careers of breakout stars Emma Mackey, Aimee Lou Wood and Ncuti Gatwa, while her work on the bilingual Welsh series Lost Boys & Fairies brought together a cast of established and emerging performers to critical acclaim.

Most recently, Lauren’s casting for I Swear, the story of Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson, earned her the 2026 BAFTA Film Award for Casting, cementing her reputation as one of the leading casting directors in British film and television today.

Lauren Evans said: “Being honoured with this award came out of nowhere. Obviously, it was very lovely, but there’s a part of you that just feels a bit silly, like: ‘have they got the right person?’

“We work as part of a big team to create a world and populate the worlds that are being created for programmes and films. It’s up to us to keep our fingers on the pulse – to know who actors are, which new ones are coming through and how you would build an ensemble that feels cohesive and tonally right. It’s about championing new talent and ensuring diversity across all communities.”

“It’s hard when you’re from outside London to get your foot in the door. It can be difficult, logistically and financially, to be part of it. We need to keep elevating our Welsh creatives and our Welsh talent, to ensure that they know there are opportunities for them. It’s not as much of a closed industry as it was, but there is still so much more work to be done.”

Lee Walters, BAFTA Cymru Chair, said: “Carol has had an extraordinary career and has been part of British television for more than four decades. She’s someone that audiences have grown up with, and her contribution to broadcasting has been enormous. Lauren’s career is equally impressive. Her work has been behind some brilliant film and television, and she has a real commitment to finding and championing talent, including new Welsh talent coming through. We’re delighted to recognise them both. They’ve taken very different paths through the industry, but both have achieved so much and thoroughly deserve to be celebrated this year at BAFTA Cymru.”

Both Awards will be presented at the 2026 BAFTA Cymru Awards, taking place at ICC Wales, Newport, on Sunday 4 October.

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