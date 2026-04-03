Carol Vorderman urges voters to reject Reform UK ahead of Senedd election

Welsh broadcaster and political commentator Carol Vorderman has warned of the threat posed by Reform UK and urged voters to “come out to vote to save our country” ahead of the Senedd election.

Speaking ahead of a live event in Cardiff, the Prestatyn-born presenter said Wales was facing a pivotal moment on May 7, with the possibility of significant political change.

She said: “Wales has a chance for a new beginning in May. But Reform, the chaotic London-based, privately educated, failed Tory party, needs to be sent packing.

“They are sponsored by foreign billionaires… Everyone must come out to vote to save our country. Cymru am byth.”

Ms Vorderman also criticised Reform leader Nigel Farage, describing him as “a thin-skinned and proven liar”, and referenced controversy surrounding former Welsh Reform figure Nathan Gill.

Gill, the former leader of Reform UK in Wales was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison in November after admitting taking bribes for pro-Russia interviews and speeches.

He is thought to have received up to £40,000 to help pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

Mr Gill was a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) when he accepted money from Oleg Voloshyn, 44, a man once described by the US government as a “pawn” of Russian secret services.

Carol Vorderman’s intervention comes just weeks before voters head to the polls in a Senedd election expected to be closely contested, and the first to be held under a new proportional voting system designed to better reflect votes cast across Wales.

The presenter, who grew up in north Wales and maintains strong ties to the country, has become an increasingly vocal figure in UK political debate in recent years. She has previously campaigned for electoral reform and has indicated she would consider entering politics as an independent.

Her comments also follow recent media appearances in which she criticised Farage and compared his rhetoric to that of former US president Donald Trump, particularly in relation to claims about “fake news”.

Ms Vorderman has also been active in wider political campaigns, including Channel 4’s coverage of the 2024 general election and publishing a book outlining her ideas for political reform. She has consistently described her position as “anti-Tory” rather than aligned with any single party.

Podcast

Her latest comments come as she prepares to appear at a live recording of the Guilty Feminist podcast in Cardiff later this month, where the upcoming election will be a central focus.

The event, hosted by comedian Deborah Frances-White and featuring Welsh performers including Kiri Pritchard-McLean, will explore the political landscape ahead of the vote and discuss strategies to counter the rise of right-wing politics.

Organisers say the show will combine comedy, music and political discussion as part of the podcast’s wider series examining the influence of populist movements.

Deborah Frances-White said: “Polling suggests Senedd Election results will be close, and it really matters who ends up making decisions about our lives. So we’re putting on a one-off, get-in-the-room, let’s-figure-this-out-together night.

“We need to be vigilant about keeping those who will not protect the rights of women and all marginalised people from the seats of power. The election may be close but there’s hope, will and might in feminist community. All genders welcome! Let’s gather together for the joyful resistance.”

There are 100 tickets available at a low price for students and those on low incomes.

Tickets for the event are available here.