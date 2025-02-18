Carwyn Jones leaves lobbying firm in wake of Tory peer row

Martin Shipton

Former First Minister Lord Carwyn Jones has left a lobbying firm in the wake of a rule-breaking scandal involving a Tory peer.

Now known as Lord Jones of Penybont, the former MS for Bridgend was appointed as a senior adviser to the Stonehaven consultancy in January.

But he and the firm have agreed to part company following an embarrassing situation that arose involving former Transport Minister Baroness Charlotte Vere.

Lady Vere announced she’d been handed a lucrative lobbying job – only to have it withdrawn after it was pointed out that accepting it was against the rules.

She announced she had become a partner at the consultancy firm Stonehaven, leading the firm’s lobbying efforts on transport policy.

“I relished every day of my near five-year tenure as a UK Transport Minister, and I am delighted to be back,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “Please do get in touch if you would like to have coffee/wine/lunch/dinner – there is always much to discuss!”

However, the job offer from Stonehaven was withdrawn after the Sunday Mirror pointed out that under Parliamentary standards rules, former ministers have to wait two years after leaving office before they can take lobbying jobs.

Watchdog

They are also required to consult Westminster’s “revolving door” watchdog ACOBA for advice before accepting any new role after being a minister. ACOBA has published no advice or correspondence in relation to Lady Vere.

Peter Lyburn, Founder of the Strategy, Sustainability, Policy and Advocacy group at Stonehaven, told the Sunday Mirror: “Stonehaven is a longstanding member of the PRCA (Public Relations and Communications Association) and takes the letter and spirit of its rules seriously.”

It is understood that Lord Jones and Stonehaven agreed that in view of Lady Vere’s original failure to adhere to ACOBA rules, it would be appropriate for him to withdraw from the consultancy, even though he was not in breach of the rules himself.

However, Lord Jones has not resigned from NorthPoint Strategy, another lobbying firm for which he works part-time.

‘Concerns’

Political transparency campaigner Jamie Roberts has written to the House of Lords Standards Commissioners stating: “I am writing to formally raise concerns about Lord Jones of Penybont’s ongoing role at North Point Strategy and potential conflicts of interest relating to lobbying activities.

“According to publicly available information, Lord Jones joined North Point Strategy in January 2024, coinciding with his appointment to the House of Lords. He remains a lobbyist for the firm, despite recently stepping down from another company, Stonehaven, just five days ago – seemingly in response to controversy surrounding Baroness Vere’s involvement with that organisation.

“This raises serious ethical questions. If his position at Stonehaven was deemed incompatible with his peerage, how can he justify continuing at NorthPoint Strategy, a firm engaged in lobbying and influencing policy? The perception of peers using their privileged positions to advance private interests is deeply concerning, particularly when these activities may intersect with policies affecting children and young people.

“Given your office’s commitment to upholding transparency, integrity, and the best interests of children, I urge you to investigate whether Lord Jones’ role at NorthPoint Strategy aligns with ethical standards for public officeholders. The public deserves clarity on whether sitting peers are operating within lobbying firms in ways that compromise trust in democratic institutions.

“I would appreciate your response on what action, if any, your office intends to take regarding this matter.”

‘Integrity’

When Nation.Cymru approached Lord Jones for a response, he said: “A pattern is emerging of an individual or individuals using assumed names in order to attack my integrity. It seems to have become somewhat of an obsession.

“I have fully complied with the Code of Conduct and indeed it forms part of my contract with NorthPoint Strategy.”

It is understood that Lord Jones’ duties with NorthPoint Strategy entail tutoring groups in how to present a case to politicians and others.

