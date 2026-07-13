Carwyn Jones tipped as possible Secretary of State for Wales

Martin Shipton

Former First Minister Lord Carwyn Jones is being spoken of as a surprise candidate for Secretary of State for Wales in Andy Burnham’s Cabinet.

Burnham is expected to be elected unopposed as Leader of the Labour Party within days after receiving 322 nominations for the post from members of the Parliamentary Labour Party sitting in the Commons and the Lords.

Many Labour insiders have suggested that Jo Stevens, who has been Secretary of State for Wales since the party’s general election victory two years ago, is unlikely to be reappointed to the role by Burnham. She is seen as antagonistic towards devolution and is known to have had a tense relationship with former First Minister Eluned Morgan. Ms Stevens has also adopted what has been perceived as a hostile attitude towards the minority Plaid Cymru government since it was elected in May.

A Labour source told Nation.Cymru: “Andy Burnham has made it clear that he is in favour of devolution and that he wants to have a constructive relationship with the new government in Cardiff Bay. In light of that, Jo Stevens is not the right person to have as Welsh Secretary.

“Carwyn Jones is perfectly qualified for the role. He has always been a supporter of devolution and won a resounding victory in 2011 when a referendum was held on granting what was then the National Assembly the right to make its own laws.

“Many of the Labour MPs from Wales are not enthusiastic about devolution, and some are positively hostile. As a strong advocate for devolution over many years, Carwyn Jones would be in a good position to work in harmony with Burnham and develop a positive relationship with the Plaid Cymru government. As someone who has been First Minister, he is fully aware of the sensitivities and potential difficulties in the relationship between the Welsh and UK governments.”

However, appointing Lord Jones as Secretary of State for Wales would be hugely controversial. After standing down in 2022 as the MS for Bridgend, he took his seat in the Lords in January 2025.

Another Labour source said: “While it’s possible for a member of the House of Lords to sit in the Cabinet, it does cause resentment among MPs, who believe they are the only ones who have a democratic mandate to hold such senior ministerial positions. A number of Welsh MPs are clearly angling for the job, and would be very disappointed if a member of the Lords was appointed, regardless of how much experience he has and how highly he may be thought of.”

Another issue mentioned was Lord Jones’ support for the devolution to Wales of policing and the justice system, and the lack of clarity so far about whether Burnham will support such moves.

Scrapped

Some Welsh Labour politicians have argued that the Secretary of State role should be scrapped, but others see it as an essential bridge between Westminster and Cardiff Bay, despite the accrual of more powers by the Welsh Government. More recently, the role has been seen as complicit in moves by successive Westminster governments to grab back power from Wales – a position that jars with Burnham’s stated intentions.

Among the Labour MPs mooted as possible alternative options for the Secretary of State role are Cardiff North’s Anna McMorrin, Newport East’s Jessica Morden and Torfaen’s Nick Thomas-Symonds.

A fluent Welsh speaker, Carwyn Jones was elected to the National Assembly at the first devolved election in 1999, and before succeeding Rhodri Morgan as First Minister in 2009 held a number of Cabinet posts including Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Minister for Education, Culture and the Welsh Language, Counsel General and Leader of the House.