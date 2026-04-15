Cash shortfall threatens Wales wheelchair rugby league World Cup hopes

Wales’ wheelchair rugby league squad is seeking urgent financial backing ahead of this year’s World Cup, with concerns that players could miss out if costs are not covered.

The team is preparing for a major international campaign, including the Celtic Cup in Edinburgh this May and the World Cup in Wollongong, Australia, later this year. But players and staff are currently being asked to contribute around £250 each towards travel and accommodation.

Team manager Steve Abel said the situation risked excluding players who cannot afford to represent their country.

“It’s incredibly tough to ask athletes to pay to represent their country,” he said.

“They already give everything – their time, energy, and commitment – and then face the added burden of funding their own travel and accommodation.”

Abel said he had previously seen players withdraw from squads because of financial pressures and was determined to avoid a repeat.

The Celtic Cup, which features Wales, Ireland and Scotland, will be the squad’s only competitive preparation ahead of the World Cup, making it a crucial opportunity to build form and cohesion.

Only 12 players will travel to Australia, with the squad drawn from clubs including North Wales Crusaders, Leeds Rhinos, South Wales Jets, Midlands Hurricanes, Sheffield Eagles and Wigan Warriors.

Despite the funding challenges, Abel said there was strong belief within the group.

“We’ve got a hugely talented squad, experienced coaches, and an incredible group of volunteers,” he said.

“We genuinely believe we can compete with the world’s best and do Wales proud.”

Wheelchair rugby league has grown rapidly in recent years and is considered one of the most inclusive forms of the sport, with players of different genders and physical abilities competing together.

However, those involved with the Wales set-up say a lack of central funding means athletes are often left to cover the cost of representing their country.

Financial barriers

Dawn Roberts-McCabe, who supports fundraising and sponsorship efforts, said the financial barriers could have a direct impact on the squad.

“It would be very difficult to see a player miss out because of the cost,” she said.

The team is now seeking support from sponsors and donors to help meet costs ahead of both the Celtic Cup and the World Cup, warning that without additional funding some players may be unable to take part.

To support the team or discuss sponsorship opportunities, email Dawn at [email protected].