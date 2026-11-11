Castell Coch’s original red revealed as scaffolding comes down

Nation.Cymru staff

Scaffolding has come down at Castell Coch, revealing the orange-red paintwork that conservation experts traced back to the Victorian restoration of the castle.

The castle, on a wooded hillside above Tongwynlais in Cardiff, has fully reopened ahead of its Christmas events. Scaffolding had been in place since April 2024 as part of Cadw’s conservation work.

As Nation.Cymru reported in March, architectural paint researcher Lisa Oestreicher examined samples from across the castle and identified up to 16 phases of redecoration. The original finish was an orange shade of red that had given way to a darker colour over successive repaints.

A key sample came from beneath a balcony handrail next to Lady Margaret’s Bedroom in the Kitchen Tower. The shaded spot had preserved traces of the original paint, giving researchers a reference for the new finish.

Matching the colour took several trials. Red pigments can fade in sunlight and darken beneath later layers of paint. Conservation architect Michael Davies said the team produced and discussed numerous samples before settling on a shade close to the one Victorian architect William Burges had used.

Cadw has named the shade ‘Castell Coch Red 2025’ and will use it for future repainting of the castle’s exterior timberwork, including windows, doors, shutters, fascias and gutters. The conservation programme has also included repairs to the exterior walls and chimneys since 2018 to protect the decorated interiors.

Burges was commissioned by the third Marquess of Bute to rebuild the castle on the remains of a medieval fortress. The site was already known as the Red Castle in the Middle Ages, probably because of its red sandstone defences.

The work also uncovered traces of the medieval building. While repointing the Well Tower, conservators exposed pink-orange mortar in the lower stonework, making it easier to distinguish the medieval walls from the Victorian additions.

Dr Kate Roberts, chief executive of Cadw, said: “Castell Coch has captivated visitors for generations with its beauty and romantic setting but it has been many years since we’ve been able to see the original red that gave the castle its look and name.”

Santa’s grotto will return on selected dates from 5 to 20 December. Sessions include crafts, a puppeteer and a chance to write a letter to Santa. Places must be booked online in advance, and adults will also need castle entry tickets.