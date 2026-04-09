Castle boundary changes approved amid public access concerns

Nicholas Thomas, Local Senedd Reporter

Councillors have approved minor changes to the boundary walls of a Grade-II listed castle, despite concerns over public access.

The privately-owned Ruperra Castle estate, south of Draethen, contains the ruined castle and a series of other protected structures.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee heard the Alkhafaji family, which owns the estate, proposed widening a southern entrance and creating new openings in the boundary wall.

Case officer Anthony Pyne told the committee the wall itself is also Grade-II listed, but the proposals had drawn no objections from the council’s heritage officer or from national conservation agency Cadw.

The application did receive six objections during a recent public consultation period, however, with concerns including impacts on views of the castle and a public right of way.

Critics also objected to “any changes to the castle, land, public rights of way and paths until the future of our local heritage has been decided”.

Cllr Greg Ead told committee colleagues he would support the application after being “quite assured it’s heritage-led and well-controlled”.

The committee agreed to grant planning permission and listed building consent for the works.