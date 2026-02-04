Castle Street works to begin as businesses voice concerns over disruption

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Local businesses on one of Cardiff’s main roads welcome improvements but worry about the impact of year-long works.

Work will commence to make the temporary road layout and cycleway on Castle Street permanent at the end of February.

Initial work will begin on February 2, these works will focus on required surveys and preparations on the site.

The main phase of the project will start on February 23 and is expected to last around one year to finish.

During the main phase of the project, Castle Street and the pop-up cycleway will remain open to traffic in both directions, with the exception of resurfacing works.

If any closures are required, Cardiff Council will let the public know beforehand.

The current traffic lanes will not change, so there will be no loss to the number of lanes.

The key features of the scheme, provided by the council are a fully segregated, permanent cycleway, carriageway resurfacing, upgraded footways and paved areas, and changes to the bus stop area on Kingsway/ North Road.

This is in addition to measures to support improved air quality.

Hopes

Robert Rice, 75, of Castle Welsh Crafts Ltd told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “We certainly hope it will be continually open because a year is a long time.”

He continued: “I sure hope that the end product would be fine, but in between obviously there’s going to be disruption and so on.

“It’s difficult enough with the trading conditions as it is.”

Jonathan Williams, 57, of Shop Rugby Wales said: “I understand work has to be done, but the duration, to me, seems a long one.”

He continued: “I haven’t got any issues with cycling, obviously it cuts down on the pollution and that, but, as far as traffic in this area, we do need the tourism to carry on.

“I’m hoping it’s not going to affect if the buses can stop outside for tourists, because that would be an issue.”

‘Not a bad idea’

Yasmin Saboor, 23, of Lucky Cow said: “If it means better roads and more cycle lanes are more accessible for non-driving routes, I think it is probably not a bad idea.”

Cllr Dan De’Ath, cabinet member for climate change, transport and strategic planning, said: “The temporary scheme on Caste Street has been in place for several years, and we have demonstrated that the revised layout has significantly reduced NO2 levels, ensuring we remain legally compliant with all air quality standards.”

He continued: “With the pandemic behind us and funding now confirmed, we are making the temporary scheme permanent to meet air quality requirements, improve safety and accessibility, enhance the public realm, and support more sustainable travel while helping to reduce congestion and traffic‑related emissions.”