Cathedral choir suspended after walkout protest over redundancies

Bangor Cathedral’s Director of Music and members of the cathedral’s choir have been suspended for staging a protest walk-out during a Holy Communion service last Sunday.

Around 20 singers left their places near the altar after priests had distributed wafers and wine to the congregation and walked into the vestry to express their unhappiness at plans that would see some made redundant and others with their hours cut.

Consultation

Director of Music Joe Cooper faces having his role halved as part of the redundancy proposals. He told BBC Wales he is faced with a two week consultation and fears for the future of the cathedral choir.

Choir members have been sent a letter from the Chapter of Bangor Cathedral, currently chaired by the Archdeacon of Bangor David Parry.

The letter states: “Following actions taken during the 11am sacred act of Cathedral worship on Sunday 31 August, Chapter has taken the decision to pause all choir activity for an initial period of one month, with immediate effect. We will use this time to review what happened and to discuss expectations of behaviour. It will also provide an opportunity for dialogue about the concerns recently raised by a number of you with us by letter and in person to Archdeacon David after the service.

“We will be in touch again to arrange a meeting for that purpose. Please note that Joe Cooper, Director of Music, is currently away from his duties.”

Scandals

The proposed redundancies come in the wake of a series of scandals at the cathedral and in the diocese.

Andy John, the former Archbishop of Wales, stepped down in June following a series of scandals in the Bangor diocese, where he was also the Bishop. He relinquished his role as Bishop of Bangor at the end of August.

In May 2025, independent investigators reported incidents of inappropriate sexual behaviour and other serious safeguarding concerns that left people feeling unsafe.

The cathedral had been led by its Sub Dean Sion Rhys Evans, whose appointment by the Archbishop had been controversial and who eventually left his post under a cloud after 10 months gardening amid concerns about alleged financial irregularities and other matters.

The Charity Commission subsequently confirmed that it had opened an inquiry into two Church in Wales charities in the Bangor diocese.

Financial pressures

Responding to our request for a statement on the recently announced redundancy proposals, a spokesperson for Bangor Cathedral said: “Due to financial pressures, the Chapter of Bangor Cathedral has begun a consultation process with employees regarding potential redundancies.

“The Cathedral Chapter was fully aware of and involved in the process. All relevant policies and procedures are being followed.”

Cathedral worshipper and former councillor Lesley Day has issued a statement expressing her shock and anger at the way the choir has been treated. It says: ,”I was surprised as the Choir quietly filtered out on Sunday morning just before the final hymn; even the Choir Master looked surprised. After the Service many of the congregation were asking why the choir left. Angry voices could be heard trying to speak to the Archdeacon David Parry in the East Door Entrance of the Cathedral. Gradually the story came out that two thirds of the staff – ie 5.5 roles were going to be made redundant. It is vulnerable people who are going to lose their jobs.

“The Visitation Reports into the Cathedral found the Cathedral to be Competent but that there was financial mismanagement. There was to be a new Oversight group and a Lay Leader. The reports emphasised that there should be a Change of Leadership but only Andy John has resigned – both as Archbishop of Wales and Bishop of Bangor. The Archdeacons should be seriously considering their position. There are other persons as part of that Leadership Change who should consider their positions as part of the Bishop’s Council. There are also Leaders at Diocese level who should be held accountable for the financial situation – half a million pounds was spent by the Diocese. Those who should have known better. What’s happening about the Visitation Investigation and Report into the activities at the Diocesan Centre ?

“The Archdeacon David Parry spoke with individuals last Thursday as part of the Redundancy Consultation but that consultation closes on Friday – indeed only 6 working days. 30 days is considered to be the usual consultation period. The Archdeacon has refused to listen or discuss any other possibilities – including the fundraising by the Choir which has already started. It is worrying that some of the redundancies appear to be personal and indeed in retribution for the Visitation Report.

“Is the Archdeacon trying to make a Scapegoat of the choir master and choir? Even more worryingly is that Manon Ceridwen James doesn’t start her new role as the new Dean of Bangor Cathedral until a few days after the consultation period ends. Why not extend the time until the new Dean is in post. She and the Citizens of Bangor will have to live with the fallout of the redundancies. It feels as though these redundancies are being bull-dozed and bullied through intentionally before she starts her new job, or before the Representative Body meet again. And where is the new Oversight Group and new Lay Leader ?

“All this at the time when we are celebrating 1500 years of Bangor, especially during September when St. Deiniol set up his cell in Bangor 1500 years ago.

“Many of the local Churches in Bangor such as St. Mary’s and St. David’s were closed some years ago. Where can Bangor Citizens, University staff and students go to practise their faith for the sake of their soul and receive pastoral care because there is little faith and confidence left in the City Cathedral of Bangor.”