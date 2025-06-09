Catholic ‘super-school’ consultation opens

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A consultation has now opened into plans to close four catholic schools to create a single ‘super-school’ in north Wales.

After a number of delays and growing opposition from parents at two of the schools affected, the period for people to have their say on the plans has been formally opened.

The public have until July 18 to submit their views on the proposals, which involve closing St Anthony”s Catholic Primary School in Saltney, St David’s in Mold, St Mary’s in Flint plus Flint’s St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School.

They would be replaced by a £55 million catholic ‘super-school’ on the site of St Richard Gwyn and St Mary’s for pupils aged 3-18.

Under the plans St Anthony’s would be closed from August 31, 2026 while the other three schools will continue to operate as a single 3-18 school across three sites until the new school building project is completed.

The intention is to apply to the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities Fund to cover 85% of the cost of the new school with the Diocese of Wrexham contributing 15% through the transfer of land at St Anthony’s and St David’s.

Since the proposals were announced in February parents at St David’s and St Anthony’s have been vocal in their opposition to the plans – raising concerns over safeguarding, safe travel to school and the impact on pupils’ quality of life and education.

All four schools are facing building maintenance costs, with St Richard Gwyn requiring £430,000 of investment, St Mary’s in need of just over £253,000, St David’s requiring over £90,000 and St Anthony’s in need of £16,300 of work.

In the consultation documents the reasons for the proposals are that those costs, coupled with the fact that each affected primary school is currently under-occupied and the falling birth rate, mean keeping the existing schools open is not financially viable.

Members of the public can have their say by visiting Flintshire County Council’s website and clicking on the Consultation and Engagement page link.

Opposing the move, St David’s School Action Group and the parents of pupils at St Anthony’s have pointed to their schools’ good Estyn ratings, quality of education and SEN provision.

They have raised concerns over the increased distances children will need to travel – St Anthony’s is more than six miles from its nearest catholic primary school Venerable Edward Morgan Catholic Primary in Shotton and around 14 miles from the proposed ‘super-school’.

St David’s is almost six miles from both Venerable Edward Morgan and new ‘super-school’ site.

They have also cited the excellent SEN provision that both schools currently provide and have questioned whether in a larger school children would receive the same attention and care they need to thrive.

Flintshire County Council will compile all feedback from the consultation and review it through September and October, with a view to publishing a statutory notice in October or November. There will then follow a one-month objection period where further feedback on the proposals will be sought with the final decision expected between January and March 2026.

