Cautious welcome for guest beer pledge

Nation.Cymru staff

Independent Welsh breweries could gain access to more pubs and bars after the UK Government committed to introducing a guest beer provision in the Budget.

The measure would allow tied pub tenants to offer a guest beer, giving breweries more opportunities to sell their products and customers a wider choice.

Plaid Cymru’s Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts welcomed the announcement but said the detail of the legislation would be important.

She has worked with local breweries, including Purple Moose in Porthmadog, and the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) to press ministers on barriers to market access.

Earlier this year, she hosted a parliamentary briefing involving independent brewers and MPs as part of the Guest Beer Agreement campaign.

Tied pubs are required to buy some or all of their beer from a particular supplier, usually their owning pub company or brewery. This can restrict opportunities for independent producers to supply them.

Mrs Saville Roberts highlighted breweries in her constituency, including Purple Moose, Cwrw Llŷn in Nefyn and Bragdy Lleu in Penygroes.

“For too long, many of those businesses have faced unnecessary barriers in getting their products into pubs even when there is strong demand from customers for more choice and more local products,” she said.

“The UK Government’s commitment to introduce a Guest Beer Provision is welcome recognition that consumers want greater choice and that local breweries deserve a fair opportunity to compete.”

She said independent breweries supported skilled jobs and the Gwynedd economy.

“This change has the potential to open new markets for Welsh brewers while allowing more pub-goers to enjoy locally produced beers,” she said.

“The detail of the legislation will be important. I’ll continue engaging with ministers and the sector to ensure the new arrangements deliver meaningful opportunities for independent brewers in Wales.”

Lawrence Washington, managing director of Purple Moose Brewery, said the announcement came during a difficult period for the industry.

“This is fantastic news and a significant morale boost for the UK’s independent brewers in this particularly challenging period for the industry,” he said.

“It is encouraging that the Government has listened to the issues faced by our sector in gaining access to market.”

He also thanked Mrs Saville Roberts for her support for the campaign.