CCTV to tackle ‘reckless’ sailors and antisocial behaviour

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Anti-social sailors on a Welsh estuary could find themselves prosecuted if they are recorded on newly installed CCTV cameras.

Security cameras have been installed on Degnawy promenade in Conwy, designed to catch “reckless” behaviour.

Signs have also been erected on the stretch of water warning boat operators not to exceed the speed limit.

The report, compiled by harbour master Matthew Forbes, is set to be discussed at Conwy County Council’s harbour advisory meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ next week.

The report states: “A new CCTV camera has now been installed on Deganwy promenade, and it is presently undergoing testing

“The camera will primarily monitor activities on the river, including vessels being launched at the Beacons slipway. Should reckless behaviour by personal watercraft, or indeed any vessel operators be identified, then CCTV footage will be used as evidence for any potential prosecution under the harbour byelaws.”

The report added: “The camera will also be used for crime prevention and general water safety. A large 1.5 metre by 1.5 metre sign has been installed at the Beacons slipway, clearly showing the extent of the harbour speed limits and warning that CCTV is in operation.

“A similar sign has been installed at the entrance to Deganwy Marina. A sign is ready to be installed at the entrance to Conwy Marina. A floating advisory sign will be deployed by Easter.”

The report also said that, during the boating season, on-water patrols will be adjusted to cover periods of good weather and later times of high water when the stretch is busy.

The same paper also says the council has received complaints about jet ski riders and other personal crafts causing “reckless behaviour and noise disturbance”.

Members of the public have been encouraged to send any footage captured of reckless behaviour to the Harbour Office, where it would be reviewed and used as potential evidence.

The committee meets on Wednesday, 4 March.