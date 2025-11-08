Ceiling ‘massively’ raised on Green vote in Wales, party leader says

The leader of the Green Party has set ambitious targets for the Senedd election next year.

Speaking at the Wales Green Party conference on Saturday, Zack Polanski said the ceiling on the Green vote in Wales has been “massively” raised.

Currently, the Senedd is the only parliament in the UK where the Greens have never been represented.

Mr Polanski told the PA news agency: “I think the change in the voting system for proportional representation… I think that means the ceiling on the Green Party vote in Wales has massively just been raised.”

He added: “Wales is actually one of the priorities coming up to May, and that’s because we have these huge Senedd elections.

“Most importantly, it’s a priority because Wales, Welsh people deserve representation, and they deserve representation that’s genuinely based in their local community, where they are serving the local community rather than power and wealth.

“But I think second, zooming out, there’s another priority for me as the leader of England and Wales, is that I think Wales is a demonstration of where the future for Westminster Government is.

“A failing Labour, complacent administration, and the potential rise of a right-wing party and a right-wing force.

“So I think winning in Wales, most importantly, is for the Welsh people, but also, I think it’s a wider question too, about demonstrating in the next general election, how we’ll both challenge this failing Labour Government and take the fight to Reform.”

“I think it’s very possible, if not verging on likely, without being complacent, that we can win two (members),” he added.

“But I think increasingly we’re having conversations about, what do those third and fourth look like?”

Caerphilly

A by-election in Caerphilly last month saw Labour lose a seat in one of its strongholds to Plaid Cymru, which secured a comfortable win ahead of Reform UK in second.

Mr Polanski said: “I’ve got a lot of time for (Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth) politically.

“The change in the voting system means that there’s no need to have these pre-electoral conversations.

“I think, after the results are announced… Then it’s absolutely vital we do have public negotiations, and I’d really welcome that with Plaid.”