Celebrated chef joins project to help Welsh fishermen eat well at sea

Nation.Cymru staff

Chef Ellis Barrie will take cookery demonstrations to Welsh harbours as part of a project helping fishermen find practical ways to eat well while working at sea.

The first events will take place at Plas Heli in Pwllheli on October 6 and Amlwch Town Quay on October 7, both from 10am to 4pm.

Working and retired fishermen and their families are welcome, with health, dental and wellbeing services available alongside the cooking sessions.

The visits are the first two stops on a four-port roadshow organised through SeaFit, a joint initiative run by the Fishermen’s Mission and the Seafarers Hospital Society.

The Nourished at Sea project will explore the difficulties fishermen face preparing and eating meals around their working hours, then develop recipes and advice suited to life on board.

SeaFit manager Carol Elliott said: “We have long heard from fishermen that time pressures and life at sea can make healthy eating difficult, something confirmed by a short survey we conducted last year.”

Organisers plan to produce between 12 and 15 recipes and food ideas, including meals that can be carried in a flask, slow-cooker dishes and alternatives to sugary snacks.

Short videos are also planned, covering packed lunches, drinks and food for long working days.

Mr Barrie grew up in Liverpool before moving to north Wales, where he co-founded The Marram Grass restaurant on Anglesey with his brother Liam.

The restaurant earned national recognition, and he went on to appear on television programmes including Great British Menu and Ready Steady Cook.

Now executive chef at Y Marram in Niwbwrch, he works with local farmers, foragers and fishermen and runs cookery workshops and community food projects. Y Marram was named in The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants in 2025.

He said: “Food choices at sea need to work in the real world. This project is about practical solutions that fishermen can actually use, not unrealistic advice or a conventional cookbook.”

Nourished at sea

Nourished at Sea is a programme from FoodSheducation Môn, a community interest company on Ynys Môn. It is being developed with SeaFit and the Welsh Fishermen’s Association, with Welsh Government support.

The recipes and videos are intended to remain available after the harbour visits, with organisers hoping to extend the project to more fishing communities across Wales.

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