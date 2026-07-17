Celebration of life and procession announced following death of Bonnie Tyler

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler will be laid to rest following a celebration of life service and procession, following her death aged 75.

The Total Eclipse Of The Heart musician, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died on 8 July in hospital in Portugal.

It came just months after she was treated in intensive care after being placed in an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery.

Her family has announced details of her funeral through a notice published in the South Wales Evening Post.

Tyler’s family said a celebration of her life will be held in Swansea next month and members of the public are invited to line the streets to pay their respects as she returns to her home from a local funeral parlour on August 15.

A celebration of her life will be held at Swansea Minster (St Mary’s Church) on August 17 at 12pm.

The notice says: “Resting at William Pressdee Funeralcare, Mumbles until she returns to her home, Fernhill, on Saturday 15th August at 3.30pm – those who wish to pay their respects are invited to line Newton Road, Mumbles from 3.15pm.

“A Celebration of Gaynor’s life will be held at Swansea Minster (St Mary’s Church) on Monday 17th August at 12noon.

“Gaynor will then return to her ‘hometown’, and travel through Skewen at approximately 1.20pm en route to a private family service of committal and farewell.

“Family flowers only please.”

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in support of two charities of which Tyler served as patron: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales and Cerebral Palsy Cymru.

The notice adds: “Her legacy lives on in the timeless songs that made her a legend.”

It was announced in May that the singer had been taken to hospital near her home in Faro for an emergency operation.

The singer achieved international fame in the 1980s with the release of her hit single Total Eclipse Of The Heart, which shot to the top of the charts in the UK and the US.

Faster Than The Speed Of Night, the album which featured the smash-hit track, was also a chart-topping success and landed the singer her only UK number one album.

Recognisable for her husky voice, Tyler released many other hit songs over the years, including Holding Out For A Hero, It’s A Heartache and If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man).

She represented the UK in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song Believe In Me, finishing in 19th place.