Celebrity Tory’s charity ‘unable to file full accounts’

Martin Shipton

Serious shortcomings have been identified by an auditor in the accounts of a charity whose trustees are chaired by a well-known councillor.

Cardiff Tory councillor Joel Williams became a celebrity at the age of 19 when he was runner-up in the TV show Big Brother.

He went on to study law at Cardiff University and later qualified as a barrister. In addition to his council duties, he is a workplace investigator.

His website carries his CV, a paragraph of which states: “Joel is chairman of the board of Cartref, a charity based in Cardiff, South Wales. As chairman of the board of directors and trustees, Joel is responsible for leading the board; ensuring smooth running of board meetings; promoting good governance among fellow charity trustees; providing supervision and support to the CEO; and acting as a figurehead or spokesperson where required.”

Residential care homes

Until 2023 the charity ran two residential care homes in Cardiff known as Cartref Roath and Cartref Llanishen. That year they were sold separately to a nursery provider and another care home operation, leaving Cartref with more than £14.1m in cash.

Cartref’s most recent accounts and annual return, for the year ending March 31 2024, were filed with the Charity Commission 75 days late on April 16 2025, with a note stating: “These accounts have been qualified.”

The trustees report and financial statements contain a note that states: “The trustees were unable to obtain some of the accounting records to prepare and examine the accounts this year. These records relate to the time of the home closures. This is explained in the independent examiner’s report. This matter is still under investigation and the trustees hope that the records will become available soon and they can then be examined and any accounting amendments required can be made as an adjustment to the following year’s accounts.”

Accounting records

The independent examiner’s report states: “Accounting records were not kept in respect of the company as required by section 386 of the 2006 Act; or the accounts do not accord with those records; or the accounts do not comply with the accounting requirements of section 396 of the 2006 Act other than any requirement that the accounts give a ‘true and fair view’ which is not a matter considered as part of an independent examination; or the accounts have not been prepared in accordance with the methods and principles of the Statement of Recommended Practice for accounting and reporting by charities.

The examiner, Caroline Rachel Candy of Naunton Jones Le Masurier Chartered and Certified Accountants and Registered Auditors, states in the annual return under the heading “Matters of concern”: “During the year there was a failure to provide information to me in order to prepare the annual accounts and complete the independent examination. This is noted in the trustees’ report. Access to the company’s accounting software, payroll records, sales ledger records and purchase invoices that I usually have was not available so the accounts were prepared and the examination undertaken based on the bank statements and completion statements for the property sales.

“If the records become available, these can be examined and any adjustments can be made in the following year’s accounts. Until the records are inspected, I cannot confirm whether the accounting records were kept as required by section 386 of the 2006 Act or whether the accounts accord with those records. I understand that the trustees are still pursuing the records.”

The accounts show that on March 31 2024 the charity had cash at bank and in hand totalling £4,175,744. They also show that the charity had a multi-million-pound turnover before the care homes were sold off.

After the care homes were disposed of, the charity’s workforce was reduced from 109 to just one.

A political source who contacted Nation.Cymru said: “Why did Cartref sell a care home to another care home operator, rather than just continue its charitable purpose of running care homes? Surely that contradicts the narrative that the care home was no longer viable for under-occupancy? “As other councillors could tell you, there’s a big shortage of care home places in Cardiff.

“The trustees are responsible for protecting that £4 million cash they’ve raised from selling off the care homes.

‘Sad’

A Facebook post referring to the closure of the homes said: “We just want to say thank you to the brilliant staff at Cartref Residential Care Homes Ltd who’ve given Mum so much care, support and affection over nearly two years. We’re very sad the care home is closing as it was a very special place to work and a happy home for many older people. Good luck to you all – wherever you go will be very lucky to have you!”

Another Cardiff councillor – Emma Reid-Jones – is also a Cartref trustee. Together with another councillor, Peter Littlechild, who has no connection to the charity, Cllr Reid-Jones left the Conservative Party at the end of March 2025. Both now sit as Independents.

We asked Cllr Williams to explain why Cartref sold the care homes and how the millions now held by the charity would be spent. After seeking legal advice, he responded: “Due to the pandemic and national challenges affecting the care sector, Cartref Care Home had run at a loss for several months. Over these months, the trustees took professional advice and considered various options resulting in our decision to consult on the closure of both homes.

“The consultation was conducted with the welfare of those affected being the priority – after further professional advice and consideration the trustees made the decision to close the homes before further operational debts were incurred. The financial and service demand challenges facing Cartref were the driver for the consultation.

“The trustees undertook to ensure all staff were paid their full redundancy payments. The other key priority at that time was for the residents to be assisted to find alternative accommodation. Like many circumstances emanating from the Covid pandemic, the closure of Cartref Care Homes was a sad outcome that no one would have anticipated.

“Once closed, the homes were marketed and sold enabling the trustees to fully discharge the associated debts. The remaining proceeds from the sales are invested and Cartref will continue as a grant-making organisation, in line with our charitable aims and objectives. The trustees have and continue to receive professional advice.”

Critical remarks

We then asked Cllr Williams to explain the critical remarks made by the auditor in Cartref’s annual accounts. He stated: “Following the closure of both residential homes, Cartref was supported by an administrator, who acted as a bookkeeper for the charity. The trustees were unable to obtain records from this individual despite extensive efforts by the trustees. The trustees are receiving legal advice in this regard and the trustees are following this advice.

“The trustees are aware of our responsibilities as trustees, including our duty to report to the Charity Commission when necessary, and take these duties very seriously. However, the trustees have been treading carefully in light of the administrator’s personal circumstances and the legal advisers have agreed with that approach.”

