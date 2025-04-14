An ancient Celtic rainforest is to return to Wales

A much loved Welsh nature reserve is to expand and restore an ancient rainforest.

Aberteifi’s Welsh Wildlife Centre and Teifi Marshes nature reserve will now encompass adjacent Coed Pentwd to restore a Celtic rainforest.

The Wildlife Trusts of South and West Wales (WTSWW), in partnership with Aviva, is embarking on a journey to restore temperate rainforest next to its Teifi Marshes nature reserve, home of The Welsh Wildlife Visitor Centre, in north Pembrokeshire.

Rainforests used to cover much of the wet, west coast of Britain but now only fragments remain. The restoration of these magical woodlands is part of a wider vision to bring back the lost habitats and create a landscape more resilient to climate change.

Teifi Marshes is one of the best wetland sites in Wales and is famously home to otters and kingfishers, and is often visited by osprey as well. The site is a patchwork of different habitats including open pasture, hedgerows, alder and willow carr, oak woodland, freshwater marsh, and tidal mudbanks. The new site will act as an expansion to this reserve benefitting from the species present and help to buffer the existing habitats.

The 23.9 hectare (59.1 acre) area borders the Afon Piliau, a tributary of the river Teifi. The woodland fringes of the river provide excellent opportunities for woodland expansion. It is expected that 21 hectares of new woodland will be established through both planting and natural regeneration.

WTSWW is creating new rainforests close to existing examples of the ancient, wooded landscapes in Pembrokeshire. Another site which is part of the restoration programme is Trellwyn Fach near the Gwaun Valley woodland, itself a remnant rainforest. Local communities will be encouraged to get involved in these rainforest restoration projects, and will benefit from increased access to nature, volunteering, and educational opportunities. Rainforest restoration will also provide cleaner air and water and reduced risk from flooding.

Improvements are currently being made to the visitor centre and surrounding infrastructure to make them more accessible and inclusive which means that the new site will benefit from an increased level of community engagement and access.

Sarah Kessell, Chief Executive of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, said: “We are so excited to be bringing back rainforests to West Wales, particularly at the much-loved Welsh Wildlife Centre. This fabulous nature reserve connects countless people to nature year-round and is hugely important to both the local community and tourists alike. By expanding the areas of rainforest here, we are re-establishing natural corridors that benefit wildlife and add more natural beauty to this stunning corner of Wales”

Claudine Blamey, Chief Sustainability Officer at Aviva, said: “At Aviva, we understand that investing in nature is not just about preserving beautiful landscapes, it’s about creating a sustainable future for all. By supporting the restoration of Celtic rainforests, we are helping to build resilience against climate change, protect vital ecosystems, and reduce the risk of flooding to nearby homes and businesses, helping north Pembrokeshire get ready for the future.”

The Aviva donation supports the programme to restore temperate rainforests in areas where they used to grow along the damper, western climes of the British Isles. Other rainforest restoration projects have been announced in Devon, North Wales and the Isle of Man.

Find out more HERE

