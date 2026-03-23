Centuries-old human tower tradition comes to Wales for the first time

The first human tower collective in Wales is launching, bringing a centuries-old Catalan tradition to the South Wales Valleys.

The announcement from Circus Arts LTD comes in the wake of First Minister Eluned Morgan strengthening partnerships between Wales and Catalonia in February.

Colla Pobl Taf (“People of the Taf”) will be Wales’ first colla, inspired by the Catalan tradition of human towers and the groups who ‘build’ them, colles castelleres.

The first record of the practice is from 1782, but human towers are thought to date back far further in Catalonian history, based on a similar street performance from Valencia.

In 2010, Catalonian castells were declared to be one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Rooted in Hopkinstown and Pontypridd, Colla Pobl Taf aims to connect local and global communities through intergenerational collaboration, shared skills, and celebration, linking local roots with international tradition.

Produced by Citrus Arts UK, one of Wales’ leading circus and outdoor arts organisations, the project will build on their reputation for ambitious work and collaboration between young people, families, and older community members.

Circus Arts UK explained: “Colla Pobl Taf is not simply a performance project. It is a living system of cooperation, trust and shared endeavour.”

The group is now exploring opportunities to showcase towers at events in Wales in 2026/27, bringing these artistic and socially relevant performances to local communities.

With a commitment to involving communities across south Wales in their work, Citrus Arts is actively recruiting new members for Colla Pobl Taf.

With the Castells strong emphasis on family and community, they are seeking young people, families, adults of all ages, volunteers, makers and performers.

No prior experience is required to join the collective.

The call is open to residents of Hopkinstown, Pontypridd, Cardi and the surrounding areas, who want to become part of something that is “grounded in tradition and building new communities, built on collaboration and trust.”

For more information and to ‘join the build’, visit the Circus Arts UK site here.

Citrus Arts has pioneered socially engaged circus and outdoor arts practice across Wales and the UK for over a decade. They currently steward Hopkinstown Hall, as well as the Hetty Colliery site.

The Colla Pobl Taf project will receive sponsorship and cultural support from Castellers of London and Colla Joves, Xiquets de Valls, as well as ongoing support from Arts Council Wales and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.