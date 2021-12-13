Ceredigion Lib Dem councillor who blamed immigrants for ambulance pressure ‘no longer a member of the party’

A Ceredigion Liberal Democrat councillor who suggested immigrants were to blame for pressure on the ambulance service is no longer a member of the party.

Lloyd Edwards, a Liberal Democrat member of the county council, had said immigrants were putting “more and more pressure” on services in the county.

The comments by the Penparcau Councillor were described as “unacceptable and incompatible with our party” by Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds.

“Cllr Lloyd Edwards will no longer sit as a Welsh Liberal Democrat Councillor and is no longer a member of the Party. He will sit as an independent with immediate effect,” a spokesperson for the Welsh Liberal Democrats said.

“Racism and xenophobia have no place in our Party and the Cllrs comments are condemned by the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

“We would like to apologise unreservedly on behalf of the Party for the distress and offense caused by Cllr Edwards comments.”

Welsh Liberal Democrats Leader Jane Dodds added: “Cllr Edwards comments were utterly unacceptable and incompatible with our party, its values and the open and tolerant Wales we want to build.”

‘Abhorrent’

“I think there are a lot of immigrants coming here, who have come to this county and get the same aid and services as those who that have been born and raised here and then it puts more and more pressure on the ambulance services, and the Welsh government haven’t done enough by bringing immigrants to Wales and to Ceredigion,” Lloyd Edwards, who represents Penparcau, had said.

“Foreign people, I’m talking about now, and they are not paying for the services and they get exactly the same services as the general public. That’s all I have to say.”

Ceredigion Senedd Member Elin Jones, who is also the Llywydd (speaker) of the Welsh Parliament, was among those who condemned the comments.

“These are totally abhorrent views by one LibDem councillor who does not speak for the vast, vast majority of Ceredigion people,” she said.

“We are fighting here to support our paramedics to ensure they have enough resources to help us all, no matter where we are from.”