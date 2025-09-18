Ceredigion museum works backed

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

Works on Ceredigion’s museum have been backed by county planners.

In an application recommended for approval at the September meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Gareth Evans, of Canolfan Rheidol Rhodfa Padarn, sought listed building consent for works on the Grade-II-listed Ceredigion Museum, Colliseum, Terrace Road, Aberystwyth.

The works include external and internal repairs, rehabilitation and refurbishment of external walls, replacement roofworks, and rooflights.

Applications

A report for committee members said the Edwardian / Queen Anne style town centre building, once the Coliseum cinema, part of which once contained a Peacocks store, later Boots the Chemist, has a long string of previous planning applications.

This includes a 1978 scheme for restoration works to the-then Coliseum Cinema, 2015 works to the Museum and Tourist Information Centre and formation of new entrance into the Boots building and a 2016 scheme for solar panels on its roof.

The proposals before the September meeting were supported by Aberystwyth Town Council, and the Theatres Trust, with members of the public also “very pleased that CCC have allocated funding to address some of the damage caused by many years of neglect and inappropriate installation of museum displays”.

Concerns

However, concerns were raised including “that the limited funds are insufficient to ensure that the necessary work is carried out to the standard that will preserve the building for the future,” with concerns “as to the experience and expertise of the appointed design team as highlighted by many of the details submitted as part of the application”.

Concerns were also raised about the “inappropriate” solar panels, some of the materials used and potential asbestos in the Boots the Chemist part of the building.

The report added: “The works proposed to repair and restore the building are welcomed overall, although some additional details / conditions are considered to be required. This is particularly the case where additional investigations are required and the details of what remedial works will be necessary are not yet clear. A condition is proposed in relation to this.”

The scheme was recommended for approval with a list of conditions, the report saying that, subject to conditions, “the proposal is considered to be in line with the legislation set out in the Historic Environment (Wales) Act, and in the relevant national and local planning policy and guidance in that it does not damage the special architectural and historic interest of the listed building”.

It added: “It is also in line with the legislation and planning policy guidance in relation to conservation areas which requires development to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area. There will be no detrimental impacts on the setting of any other historic assets arising from this proposal due to the nature of the works.”

The application, conditionally approved, was unanimously backed by committee members.