Chair appointed to oversee £20m community regeneration programme

Nation.Cymru staff

A new chair has been appointed to lead a community board that will oversee how up to £20 million of UK Government regeneration funding is spent over the next decade.

The investment will be directed towards Ely and Caerau in Cardiff, with former Cardiff Capital Region Regional Growth Board chair Kevin Gardiner appointed as independent chair of the new Neighbourhood Board. Community campaigner Joe Goode has been named vice chair.

The board will bring together residents, community organisations, businesses and public sector partners to draw up a 10-year investment plan for the area.

The funding is being provided through the UK Government’s Pride in Place programme, which aims to support community-led regeneration by allowing local people to decide how money should be invested.

Potential priorities include improving community facilities and public spaces, creating opportunities for young people and supporting projects intended to strengthen neighbourhoods.

Mr Gardiner, who grew up in Ely, has previously chaired the Cardiff Capital Region’s Regional Growth Board and has served on the Welsh Government’s advisory panel for finance and professional services.

Mr Goode is chair of the Caerau & Ely Community Trust and has held a number of voluntary roles in the community, including secretary of Caerau Ely Community Football Club and governor at Nant Caerau Primary School.

Mr Gardiner said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to this role, which is a great opportunity to deliver significant improvements and facilities for residents in Ely and Caerau, my homeplace.

“I look forward to working with residents and key stakeholders in the community to build a shared vision for the future, set out key priorities, and make a difference.”

Mr Goode added: “It’s a privilege to support this programme as vice chair. I’m passionate about working with local people to make sure the investment reflects what matters most to the community.”

The appointments mark the latest step in establishing the Neighbourhood Board, which will include residents, businesses, community organisations and representatives of public services.

The board will be responsible for developing a long-term investment plan and overseeing how the funding is allocated.

Applications have also opened for local residents and organisations interested in joining the board. Expressions of interest close on 22 July.