Chair appointed to Welsh Government’s economic development agency

A former Capita chief executive has been appointed to chair the panel that will help design the Welsh Government’s new economic development agency.

Jonathan Lewis will steer the independent advisory panel established to shape the design and remit of the new economic development agency for Wales, intended to boost Wales’ economy and create better jobs.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, told the Senedd of the appointment today as he outlined the first steps towards creating the agency, which it is hoped will be a key driver in reducing Wales’ productivity gap with the UK within 10 years.

Mr Lewis has extensive business and leadership experience across major infrastructure and services sectors globally, particularly energy, engineering and construction and technology.

He currently chairs the UK’s largest ports operator Associated British Ports (ABP) and is a non-executive director at Adura Energy. He previously held the CEO roles at Capita plc and AmecFosterWheeler plc.

Much of Mr Lewis’s career was spent in the energy sector in the United States and in other international markets where he engaged with national development agencies around the world.

Economic development agency

The new economic development agency will focus on attracting inward investment, supporting Welsh businesses to scale up, and put innovation at the heart of Wales’ economic development.

It will also draw on international best practice and connect with businesses, organisations, and institutions across Wales.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said: “We have already announced the most ambitious economic goal in Wales in two decades – halving Wales’ productivity gap with the UK within 10 years. To meet that challenge, we need a fundamental change in how we approach economic development in Wales.

“The new agency will be agile, dynamic and built for the Wales of today. Innovation will be at its core — not just new product development, but the spread and adoption of new ideas that make businesses more competitive and improve people’s standard of living.

“I am delighted that Jonathan Lewis has been appointed as chair of the expert advisory panel by the First Minister. The panel’s insight and advice on the operating model of the new agency will be crucial.

“This agency isn’t about recreating the past. It’s about building something that can stand out globally while connecting effectively with communities and businesses right across Wales.

“Today marks a key milestone in the journey to making Wales the best place in the United Kingdom to start, grow and invest in a business.”

Jonathan Lewis added: “Improving Wales’ productivity is core to realising our future prosperity as a nation.

“I am delighted to have been asked by the First Minister to chair a panel of senior advisers charged with advising on how a new innovation and development agency can underpin this objective.”