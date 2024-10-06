Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith re-elected for second term

Cymdeithas yr Iaith, the leading advocacy group for Welsh language rights, has re-elected Joseff Gnagbo as Chair during its General Meeting held on Saturday (5 October)

Gnagbo, who took the helm of the organization in 2023, will continue his leadership into a second term, pledging to continue championing Welsh language rights, and focusing on the ongoing campaigns that lay at the heart of the movement’s mission.

Progress

Reflecting on his first year as Chair, Gnagbo highlighted the strides made by the organization but emphasized the continued need for action: “We have built a great deal, but we must build further.”

In his statement, he stressed that Cymdeithas yr Iaith has made significant progress on several fronts, including its push for a Property Act to protect Welsh-speaking communities and its ongoing campaign for a Welsh-Medium Education Act for All.

Under his leadership, the organization has consistently championed policy reforms aimed at bolstering the rights and visibility of the Welsh language across all sectors of Welsh society.

The past year also saw the group raising awareness on local and national levels, holding institutions accountable, and advocating for changes that would secure the future of the language.

Struggle

Gnagbo’s re-election signals the confidence the society has in his ability to continue the momentum they have as he embarks on his second term, he has outlined plans to expand the reach of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s campaigns and reinforce existing partnerships.

He emphasized that the struggle for linguistic justice is far from over, and much remains to be done to protect Welsh-speaking communities from the challenges posed by housing crises and education gaps.

Among the key proposals passed at the General Meeting was a renewed push for “full rights to the Welsh language,” calling for either strengthening or replacing the 2011 Welsh Language Measure.

This policy seeks to ensure that Welsh speakers enjoy full rights in their daily lives, whether in public services or community activities.

History

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has long been known for its direct action campaigns, stretching back to its founding in 1962. Potentially established as a response to Saunders Lewis’s radio lecture Tynged yr Iaith (“The Fate of the Language”), the society has consistently fought for the survival and prosperity of the Welsh language.

From sit-ins in the 1960s, the society claims an instrumental role in securing bilingual road signs and the creation of the Welsh-language TV channel S4C in the 1980s, the group has remained a steadfast advocate for linguistic equality.

Over the decades, it has waged campaigns resulting in important milestones like the Welsh Language Act 1993 and the establishment of Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, a higher education institution for Welsh-medium learning.

Future

Reflecting on his first year as Chair, Gnagbo acknowledged both the progress made and the work that lies ahead: “When I took over as Chair, I knew that the struggle for the Welsh language was a challenging one. But I was confident in the strength and commitment of this community.

“Together, we have continued to fight for the rights of the Welsh language, built on the foundations of those who came before us, and we have continued to press for change.”

“We have consistently raised the voice of the Welsh-speaking community, pressing for policy change and holding institutions to account,” Gnagbo noted.

Under his leadership, the movement is also calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and for local authorities in Wales to use their ‘Article 4’ powers to address the housing crisis.

With a renewed mandate, Joseff Gnagbo is set to lead Cymdeithas yr Iaith in building on the successes of the past year while tackling the new challenges ahead. His vision for the future includes not only preserving the Welsh language but ensuring it thrives in every aspect of Welsh life.

