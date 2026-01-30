Chairman of Welsh Health Board slams politicians for thinking they can ‘have a free swipe’ at the NHS

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

The chairman of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has slammed politicians he referred to as “certain people” for thinking “they can have a free swipe” at the NHS.

Dyfed Edwards is the Chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and was speaking to members at a meeting at Venue Cymru in Llandudno this morning (Thursday) on critics making “noise” that was “unacceptable.”

His claim follows the health board being in special measures for 10 years, with both Conwy and Denbighshire county councils having declared a health emergency.

Earlier this month, Conwy County Council’s leader Cllr Julie Fallon described health care in the region as “third world” and complained of patients now being cared for in hospital ward corridors – a claim the health board denied – as well as A&E corridors.

Conwy County Council said the health emergency followed BCUHB “now having the highest numbers of preventable deaths in Wales,” citing Section 28 of the Coroners’ Reports, with many directly attributed to prolonged waits.

Denbighshire County Council also declared a “health emergency” in November.

But the board brought up negative media publicity around the NHS before Christmas.

Some members speculated as to why this had occurred, referring to a report stating there was “an increase in negative sentiment in November and December.”

Members heard this was at a time when waiting times had been cut and weekend appointments had been introduced – which might have led to more public confidence.

The board heard how there was a general trend of more negative stories nationally, as well as several social media “campaigns” going on.

Mr Edwards said: “And it is part of our job to highlight successes as well as focusing on those areas where we need to improve. But it is quite difficult for us, as the NHS in the wider public sector and sitting within the political arena, if you like, as a non-political body, because, I’ve got to say, people do tend to think they can have a free swipe at the NHS, and we sit back and say thank you very much.

“And so I don’t think that is a good practice, and I would encourage politicians – many of them are in regular contact with us and are fair and equal in the way they approach their work with us, and we have really good relationships – but I’ve got to say there is noise coming from certain people that is unacceptable because it has a negative impact on our staff, who are doing their best to provide the best care for our population, so I would urge people, some people, to stop and think.”

He added the NHS had an “array of messages” on social media “reflecting reality” with people raising waiting times for treatment.

But he added many people “had been seen and had a really good experience” with some claiming “it has been exceptional” despite struggling with access.

Mr Edwards said it was “important that people in the communities have confidence in the NHS in Wales and particularly here in North Wales” as well as the difficulties.

He added: “To do that we have to make sure there is a balanced view of what is being achieved, so we will try and do that in every way we can and speak up on behalf of our staff as well.”

A Welsh Government spokeswoman commented, “Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board remains at the highest level of escalation due to serious concerns about operational grip and control, and in November we announced further measures to support the improvements it must make.

“We are seeing progress with a 60% reduction in patients waiting over two years for treatment since special measures was announced and more than 45,000 additional weekend appointments offered, with over 36,500 more patients seen since September.”