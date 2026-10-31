Chairman steps down after disagreement with council over ancient byway

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A chairman of a Welsh county’s Local Access Forum (LAF) has left after a “spat” with council over the future of an ancient byway.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, October 30, councillors received the annual report from the LAF for last year.

Outgoing LAF chairman Graham Taylor is also co-chairman of Ramblers Cymru.

Mr Taylor said that he wanted to give the committee a “quick update” which had not been included in the report and referred to a stakeholder meeting that took place to discuss the future of the Monk’s Trod.

The Monk’s Trod is a well-preserved, constructed medieval road that roughly spans 24 miles across the Cambrian Mountains, linking the 12th-century Cistercian houses of Strata Florida near Tregaron and Abbey Cwmhir near Rhayader.

It passes over a natural peat moorland which is home to many rare birds and spans numerous conservation areas.

Mr Taylor said: “The stakeholder meeting took place a couple of weeks ago and it was really good, lots of different views were expressed.

“I need to be careful what I say about Monk’s Trod because part of the reason for this being my last meeting is that I had a bit of a spat with the council and that I was confusing my personal views with those of the LAF.

“Partly as a result of that I wasn’t reappointed to the new LAF.”

Personal capacity

He stressed to councillors that his next comments were being made in a personal capacity and as co-chair of Ramblers Cymru.

Mr Taylor said: “You haven’t heard the last of us on the Monk’s Trod.

“We think it’s a very misguided approach being taken by the council which is going to have a detrimental effect on protected areas up in the Elan Valley.”

Mr Taylor’s report did contain a section on discussions about finding a “long-term solution” to the poor condition of a section of the Monk’s Trod, which has necessitated a long series of temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) prohibiting motorcycle use.

“In November 2023, the LAF was informed about plans to use some Levelling Up funds from the UK Government to address this issue.

“Members of the Forum were disappointed not to be consulted about this.

“PCC has been developing its proposals: these are not yet in the public domain.

“PCC advises this is due to commercial confidentiality and private conversations with third parties.

“Without all the information surrounding the plans, the LAF awaits to offer any advice.

“This will be the job for the new forum.”

Funding

Back in 2024, it was revealed that the council was considering using funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to develop a “long-distance recreational route” along the Monk’s Trod.

It had been thought that this project would bring significant sections of the Monk’s Trod up to a standard that would support walking, cycling, horse riding and motorcycle trail riding.

In 1990, 4×4 vehicles were banned from the route and temporary orders banning motorcycles were brought into force in 2002.

The orders were lifted for a brief spell but reinstated when further damage was caused.

The council has been asked to provide an update on its latest plans for the Monk’s Trod.