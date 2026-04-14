Champion Welsh horse trainer who assaulted dog walker jailed for three years

A champion Welsh horse trainer has been jailed for three years for attacking a dog walker who was on his land.

Richard Evan Rhys Williams, known as Evan Williams, 55, repeatedly struck Martin Dandridge, 72, with a hockey stick during the assault.

Mr Dandridge, from Swindon, Wiltshire, suffered injuries including a fractured arm in the incident on Williams’ land at Llancarfan, Vale of Glamorgan, south Wales, on the evening of December 4 2024.

The defendant denied a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but was convicted by a unanimous jury after 90 minutes of deliberations following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court in March.

On Tuesday, Recorder Angharad Price sentenced Williams to three years in prison.

She told Williams: “This is an appalling offence where you attacked Mr Dandridge causing him serious injuries.

“I know that you fully understand that he is still living with the impact of your actions on that day 16 months ago.”

The judge told Williams that he had a “choice” on that day – to confront Mr Dandridge himself or wait for nearby police to attend.

“When you gave evidence at trial, you talked very passionately of your champion racehorses and their security, you talked of protecting them from harm,” she said.

“You also talked about protecting your family from harm. However, that protection should not have came at Mr Dandridge’s cost.”

The judge described an incident that had taken place six weeks before the assault, in which Williams disturbed poachers on his land and was threatened with a shotgun.

“The earlier incident you experienced with threats of violence to you and your home must have been very frightening,” the judge added.

“It is never acceptable to take the law into your own hands. This sentence will be a lesson to you that it is always better to call the police if you think a crime is being committed.”

Holiday cottage

During the trial, jurors heard Mr Dandridge and his wife had been staying at a holiday cottage near Williams’ training centre to be close to their daughter in Cardiff who had recently had a baby.

Mr Dandridge took their cockerpoo Gulliver for a walk in a paddock that was part of the stables, placing torches on himself and the dog as it was dark.

Williams’ family spotted the lights on their land and believed Mr Dandridge was lamping, where people use bright lights to find animals such a rabbits and foxes, often with a dog.

Jurors heard there had previously been incidents of fly-grazing – where animals are left on land without permission – as well as hare coursing and poaching.

Six weeks before the attack on Mr Dandridge, Williams had confronted trespassers who threatened to shoot him and burn down his farm.

A pre-sentence report on Williams found his offending was “driven by heightened fear, hyper vigilance and a distorted threat perception” following that incident, the judge said.

David Elias KC, representing Williams, told the court that his client’s reaction was “against the background of that terrifying previous incident”.

Mr Elias said he had been provided with an “unprecedented number” of character references in support of Williams, with 500 of these received by his office and others sent directly to the judge.

These included statements from Williams’ wife Cath, who took over the licence at his yard. Mr Elias said the business was likely to fail without Williams at the helm.

“Evan Williams has worked all his life, he has built a business from scratch which has become very important to the wider community in the Vale of Glamorgan,” Mr Elias said.

“He is a man who goes out of his way to help people and is much loved by his staff, suppliers and the locals in his community.

“If that business were to fail there would be a much wider knock-on effect not only to employment in that area but to many other businesses in that area.”

During the trial, Williams insisted he did not injure Mr Dandridge and claimed he was hurt after being pulled over on rough terrain by his dog and falling into a drainage hole.

Lasting impact

In a victim personal statement read to the court on Tuesday, Mr Dandridge described the lasting impact of the assault.

He said he had previously been a “healthy individual” who enjoyed hobbies such as golf, DIY and metal detecting.

“Sadly, because of the assault and what has followed, I don’t feel like the same person I was before,” he said.

Mr Dandridge told the court he had lasting problems with his left arm and hand, with everyday tasks such as opening jars and using tools leaving him in pain.

He also described an impact on his mental health, suffering from anxiety, disturbed sleep and intrusive thoughts since the attack.

“There has not been a single day since the assault that I have not thought about it,” he added.

“What happened that day and its consequences have had a profound impact on my life.”