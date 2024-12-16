Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Chancellor commissions OBR forecast ahead of spring statement

16 Dec 2024 2 minute read
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Photo Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The Chancellor has asked the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to produce a new economic forecast, paving the way for a fiscal statement at the end of March.

In a written statement to Parliament, Rachel Reeves said she had asked the OBR to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast that will be published on March 26.

Stability

She added: “I intend to respond to the March forecast with a parliamentary statement.

“This is in line with my commitment to deliver one major fiscal event a year, to give families and businesses the stability and certainty they need and, in turn, to support the Government’s growth mission.”

The Chancellor’s March statement is unlikely to be a full budget, coming barely five months after the first one, but could be a “spring statement” either setting out minor changes or providing further details on spending plans.

Requirement

The OBR is required by law to produce two forecasts each financial year, a requirement which the March forecast will fulfil.

The Government is also due to produce its multi-year spending review in 2025, although the exact date of publication remains uncertain.

But Ms Reeves has said the spending review will require Government departments to find efficiency savings amounting to 5% of spending, with the Treasury acknowledging this will mean “difficult” decisions.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.